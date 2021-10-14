It's all About the Razz Between Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield

The two former Oklahoma quarterbacks have exchanged kind words throughout the week leading up to their matchup.

Needless to say, the Oklahoma Sooners know how to produce quarterback talent.

Three passers from OU now find themselves starting in the league after being selected in the NFL Draft: Baker Mayfield (2018), Kyler Murray (2019) and Jalen Hurts (2021).

Two of those quarterbacks, Mayfield and Murray, will square off in a Week 6 showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and Murray have only met once, a 38-24 victory for the Cardinals in 2019 during Murray's rookie season.

Much has changed since then, as both teams now fancy themselves as serious contenders looking to make a deep run in the playoffs later this season. That's been part of the hype between what many will argue to be the game of the week on Sunday.

Mayfield looks to again lead his team to another playoff run similar to last season, while Murray currently finds himself heavily in the mix for early MVP nominees.

The main selling point for the matchup has been the marketed round two between Mayfield and Murray, but don't tell Kyler that.

"This isn't bigger," said Murray. "We're not about to make it the Super Bowl."

While the game isn't quite on Super Bowl levels, Sunday does carry implications for both teams. The Cardinals will be looking to remain undefeated and further distance themselves in the NFC West, while the Browns try to avoid a 3-3 start.

"Bake is a great player," said Murray. "He gets a lot of hate and all that, but I watched it first-hand each and every day. (I know) How hard he worked, (he can) make throws that a lot of people can't make. I saw it all and I can legitimately say he's like that. I'm glad that I got to learn from him throughout those years."

Mayfield returned the friendly words while speaking with local reporters this week.

“With him, there is always something. There is always a little bit of trash talk. We see each other quite often in the offseason. Like I said, he might show it differently, but behind closed doors, he is quite the trash talker so do not let him fool you," said Mayfield.

"We still kind of razz each other back and forth during the offseason and keep in touch every once in a while. It is a healthy relationship for us. He is a great friend of mine so we were able to push each other and absolutely get the best out of each other.”

Both quarterbacks played at Oklahoma together, with Murray taking over the reigns following Mayfield's departure to the draft.

"It was fun, it was competitive, but at the same time we had the best quarterback room in the country," said Murray. "We knew it. It was the confidence/swagger about the room that was just unmatched."

Mayfield reciprocated that sentiment from their time at OU.

“We were surrounded by great teammates, great scheme and obviously good coaching down there at Oklahoma. There is an extremely high standard. They try to live up to each day, and that is what it is. That is why it has been the powerhouse for so long and it continues to be that way," said Mayfield.

"Kyler, it was pretty fun to have him in the same quarterback room. That is obviously a tremendous player. For him to be patient while I took the extra year and did my senior lap year, it was just fun. We had a great room and a great team, and there was a high expectation for us.”

Now, the two find themselves at the highest level of football on the planet, ready to face each other in Cleveland come Sunday.