Arizona Cardinals 53-Man Roster Projection

With the regular season quickly approaching, what will the Arizona Cardinals roster look like on Tuesday and then game day?

The magic number is 46. Some would say it should be 53 for the number of players that will be on the Cardinals roster after the cutdown Tuesday. And they wouldn’t be wrong.

However, for AllCardinals, the number is 46 as in the total players that myself, Donnie Druin, Alex Weiner and Millard Thomas all had on our projected 53-man roster.

Now, before we delve into our selections, let’s remember a few things:

These are not “final” cuts in Arizona or anywhere else in the league. There is nothing close to “final” about them even though many will refer to them that way.

There will be numerous changes around the NFL the day after Aug. 31 as teams claim players on waivers and then cut guys who thought they had made the team. The changes will continue this week and next week as everyone prepares for the season opener.

When the waiver period expires at 9 am Arizona time Wednesday, teams can then begin signing players for the 16-man practice squad, a group that include up to six veterans. Some teams, like the Cardinals that have an International Pathways Program player (tight end Bernhard Seikovits) can have 17 on the practice squad.

There is also something else to watch after 1 pm Arizona time Wednesday. Teams can then add players to reserve/injured that can be designated for return after missing at least three games. There is no limit on the number of players that can be in that category for the entire season. It was a procedure put in place because of COVID-19 in 2020 and it continues this season.

It’s certainly a possibility the Cardinals could decide to go that route with linebacker Dennis Gardeck and safety Chris Banjo if there are questions whether they will be available to practice and play during the first three weeks of the season.

So, let’s get to it. Following are the 46 players we all believe will be on the 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

Running backs: Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Eno Benjamin

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella

Tight ends: Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels

Offensive linemen: D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Brian Winters, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray, Josh Jones, Max Garcia

Defensive linemen: J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu, Corey Peters, Zach Allen

Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje

Inside linebackers: Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Zeke Turner

Cornerbacks: Byron Murphy Jr., Malcolm Butler, Robert Alford, Marco Wilson

Safeties: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo

Specialists: K Matt Prater, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer

Now, here are the seven other players each of us had on our 53-man list:

Howard Balzer: QB Chris Streveler, RB Jonathan Ward, TE Demetrius Harris, ILB Tanner Vallejo, CB Darqueze Dennard, S Deionte Thompson, S Charles Washington

Donnie Druin: QB Chris Streveler, TE Ross Travis, T Josh Miles, ILB Tanner Vallejo, CB Daryl Worley, CB Tay Gowan, S Deionte Thompson

Alex Weiner: RB Jonathan Ward, ILB Tanner Vallejo, ILB Terrance Smith, CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Tay Gowan, S Shawn Williams, S Charles Washington

Millard Thomas: RB Jonathan Ward, TE Ross Travis, T Josh Miles, DE Michael Dogbe, CB Tay Gowan, S Deionte Thompson, S Shawn Williams

As for the practice squad, there were many players mentioned. All four of us had WRs Antoine Wesley and Greg Dortch, Seikovits, G Sean Harlow, LB Kylie Fitts, CB Jace Whittaker and S James Wiggins.

Those also mentioned who weren’t on any of the 53-man projections were WR Andre Baccellia; OL Koda Martin, Shaq Calhoun and Michal Menet; DL Cam Murray and Josh Mauro; LBs Reggie Walker, Bryson Young and Evan Weaver; and CBs Picasso Nelson and Luq Barcoo.

Explaining our reasoning

Balzer: I’d like to see the Cardinals not only find a spot on the roster for Streveler, but have him active with a role, whether it’s on special teams or as he was used briefly from scrimmage early last season.

The experience of Harris at tight end wins out over Travis although it was a close call. Miles could squeeze a spot on the roster as the swing tackle, although Justin Murray and Jones can also fit there.

There were tough depth decisions in the secondary and the Cardinals might opt to keep Gowan and Wiggins and not risk losing them to waiver claims.

Druin: One of the hottest topics in Arizona is Isabella and his roster spot. Could he get cut? Absolutely, and preseason performances from Wesley and Dortch don't help his case. However, I believe Isabella will be given another year to showcase what he's got, especially with a string of strong practices to close camp. With the Cardinals keeping six receivers in this scenario, that means the running back room takes a hit. It's been a fun battle to watch between Benjamin and Ward, yet with only three spots, I believe Benjamin has taken more advantage of his opportunities than Ward to this point.

Switching to the defense, Gowan may see what the waiver process looks like. However, Gowan's play through the preseason and camp have been convincing enough to keep him on the 53 instead of guys such as Dennard, Nelson and Whittaker. I also think Dimukeje has proven enough to warrant a roster spot as an outside linebacker. Six spots is also a lot for defensive linemen, however I simply can't foresee any of the six guys named being told to pack their bags.

Weiner: The Cardinals kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster last season, but the team has more depth across other rooms making it difficult to keep Streveler.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned the Cardinals could keep four running backs, and Ward’s importance to special teams locks in his spot. At receiver, Johnson played his way onto the team this camp and preseason while Isabella is too high of a draft pick to give up on so soon. He also played well at training camp down the stretch.

The Cardinals could keep three tight ends, but there are only two who have solidified their spots. No one else stood out as a slam-dunk pick and Arizona could keep a couple on the practice squad to elevate if need be.

On the offensive line, having players with the ability to line up in multiple spots eliminates the need to keep nine or 10 on the 53-man. Murray and Jones can line up inside and out while Garcia is a backup center and guard.

Defensively, the tightest position was safety, but Williams is a veteran attuned to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s system and Washington is too important on special teams. If Banjo misses extended time with his hamstring issue, there could be opportunities for Deionte Thompson or Wiggins to get some playing time early on if they make it through waivers and onto the practice squad.

Thomas: There was a lot of debate whether Isabella will crack the opening-day roster, but he's still entering only his third season. The Cardinals might want to give one more chance to their second-round investment with tantalizing speed.

The third tight-end spot is up for grabs, but after flashing some ability this preseason it wouldn't be a shock to see Travis lock it up. The 6-foot-7 Harris is the other candidate to be the No. 3 tight end. This could go either way.

On the offensive line, Menet was a close call, but will need more time to progress on the practice squad. On the other line, Dogbe is on my 53 because of Watt's injury history, the trouble Phillips had staying on the field this preseason and questions whether Peters is ready to play.

Tough call between Turner and Vallejo, but Turner is a couple of years younger and has been in the Cardinals system longer. That doesn't mean Vallejo can't be a strong candidate for the practice squad.

Safety was the deepest and toughest group to predict. Williams has been a long-time starting safety in the NFL, and can provide help on special teams. Washington and Wiggins have strong cases as well.