All-Pro RG David DeCastro is Now a Free Agent, but is he a Viable Option for the Cardinals?

David DeCastro hit free agency last week, but his retirement considerations and health concerns present questions the Cardinals will need answers to in order to explore their options.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and offensive line coach Sean Kugler have a position battle on their hands. According to Kingsbury during minicamp, four Cardinals are vying for the starting right-guard position: Justin Murray, Brian Winters, Josh Jones and Max Garcia.

However, a new possibility recently hit free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released David DeCastro after nine seasons last week. DeCastro, 31 years old and younger than Cardinals center Rodney Hudson, made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro first teams with Pittsburgh. He was a Pro Bowler last season.

Why he believes he was cut comes down to two reasons: health and money. He was let go with a non-football injury designation because of issues with his ankle. He had surgery in 2020 that kept him out for three games. He disclosed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he would need another procedure before hitting the field again due to bone spurs.

He also told Jim Colony of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that “the owners are billionaires for a reason,” alluding to the cost-cutting strategy Pittsburgh took in how they released him.

The Steelers save $8.75 million for 2021, which would have been the final year of DeCastro's contract.

What's more relevant to the Cardinals now is DeCastro's future plans. Retirement is not off the table, which was reported upon his release and confirmed by DeCastro himself.

If he does decide to keep playing, the Cardinals would have a few things to consider. Do they want to bring him in with the hope that he can get healthy and potentially win the right-guard job? He allowed two total sacks over the last four seasons, although he has struggled with penalties, committing 27 in the last five years.

In protection, he was the second-highest rated run-blocking guard in the NFL in 2017 by Pro Football Focus with a 90.8. Last season, PFF gave him a 64.1 grade overall, which was higher than Murray or Winters, the likely front-runners for the job in Arizona.

However, they would have to figure out his timetable for hitting the field.

Michael Chow — USA TODAY Sports

Or, do they hope that Murray can continue to grow as a guard after he moved inside in 2020? He performed well in pass protection, but struggled to run-block effectively. Kugler called him a very hard worker and someone who has already improved a lot throughout his Arizona tenure.

The Cardinals were aggressive all offseason in adding veteran talent to fill holes on the roster in order to make a run this year and in 2022.

If the team sees right guard as an upgradable spot, then this development gives them an opportunity to explore. Of course, DeCastro would have to want to keep playing and the Cardinals would need clarity with his ankle, but, at this point, what's the harm of another phone call?