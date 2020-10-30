SI.com
Cardinals Can Host 4,200 Fans at Next Two Home Games

Alex Weiner

The Red Sea will have a few more waves in at least the next two home games as the Arizona Department of Health Services has given the Arizona Cardinals the green light to allow 4,200 fans for the next two home games. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills face Arizona in State Farm Stadium for those two after the bye on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15.

Only season-ticket holders will be allowed to purchase seats in the stadium, starting with account seniority order from those who did not attend the Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks. Seats will only be sold in groups of two.

More regulations for fans include:

  • Masks will be mandatory for all attendees and failure to comply will result in ejection.
  • The 4,200 tickets will be allocated in pods of two and be assigned on the east and west sidelines as well as the north end zone.
  • To allow for the necessary social distancing, unavailable seats will be zip-tied to prevent their use.
  • Tickets and parking are 100 percent digital and will be touch-lessly scanned upon entry. Concessions will also be a contact-less experience.
  • Additional staff will be on hand to continuously clean all high-contact surfaces and restrooms throughout the event.

The Cardinals had no fans in their home opener on Sept. 20. A week later, 750 spectators were let in, although they were mostly either family members or close friends of the players or coaches. 

Sunday against the Seahawks, the Cardinals were allowed to have 1,200 fans. Some of that group was made up of Seattle fans, as observed in the stands from the press box during the game. 

State Farm Stadium fits 63,400 seats, so 4,200 is less than seven percent capacity. There is no status for the amount of fans allowed at home games after the Buffalo matchup. 

