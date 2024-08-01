Analyst: Cardinals Can Play Spoiler This Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals believe they can do some pretty eye-opening things this season, though first the groundwork must be laid at State Farm Stadium during the early days of training camp.
"We want to hit the ground running. We're not coming out the season - despite what everybody thinks or what they're saying - we know what we want to do in this locker room. In order to do that you have put the work in," said quarterback Kyler Murray last week.
The Cardinals notably added Marvin Harrison Jr. to their offense - among other top additions - to an attack that many here are excited about under the guidance of second-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
That said, national expectations aren't high around Arizona - though the connection between Murray and Harrison could put the Cardinals on the map.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder says the potential dynamic duo could turn heads around the league:
"When healthy, the two-time Pro Bowler is a dynamic quarterback who keeps defensive coordinators up at night with his ability to make plays in and out of structure. His ability to scramble forces opponents to play him differently than they would other signal-callers, and his strong arm can lead to explosive plays in the passing game," wrote Holder.
"Meanwhile, the Cardinals managed to land one of the best wide receiver prospects in the draft since Calvin Johnson Jr. with the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr at No. 4 overall this year.
"The Ohio State product has a fairly complete game already and is widely expected to hit the ground running as a rookie. Combining his skill set with an established quarterback could lead to an elite connection this season.
"If that happens, don't be surprised if the Cardinals have a significant impact on the NFC playoff picture in 2024. They play in a division with three potential contenders—the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks—and have matchups with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
"While Arizona's defense will have to step up for the team to be in postseason contention, the pairing of Murray and Harrison could be good enough to at least play spoiler down the stretch of the campaign."
Murray himself says he's not putting any limitation on what the Cardinals can do.
"I think the sky's the limit. I don't put any limitation on what this offense can be or do," said Murray.
"I think we're very versatile, got great skill set as far as receivers and running backs. Again, me coming back healthy - I don't feel like I even scratched the surface of what I'm capable of as far as moving around, being a dual threat on the field at the back of the season. I don't put any limitation on what we can do."