Analyst: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Entering Make-or-Break Year
It's a big offseason for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
After the organization hit the reset button by firing Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim, that button was also smashed for Murray, who tore his ACL late in the 2022 season and was set to rehab while the Cardinals welcomed in their new regime of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.
There were already questions on Murray's future in Arizona prior to the change, and there was hope a new offense under coordinator Drew Petzing could help further his play.
That didn't quite happen in 2024, as the highs and lows still persisted for the Cardinals and their franchise passer.
Now entering 2025, analyst Mina Kimes told PHNX it's entering make-or-break territory for Murray:
"I'm a fan and a supporter [of Murray] but going back to the decision to stick with Kyler instead of drafting a quarterback - I understand it. But at a certain point you have to validate that decision with consistency offensively," Kimes said.
"Kyler's highs were as high as any quarterback in the NFL this year, but it's a matter of - can 75% of the games look like this instead of 50 and I think that's where he's got to get to."
When asked if Gannon/Ossenfort deserve their own opportunity to draft a new quarterback if needed, Kimes offered:
"I think Ossenfort's been a good GM. The team's actually better - they're still in some ways ahead of the timeline that I thought was in place a couple years ago based on how bad they were. I think a lot of it is going to come down to how this season plays out and whether or not they make the right choices in terms of the talent they surround him with."
That's a sentiment that was echoed by head coach Jonathan Gannon at his end-of-season press conference:
"He was in my office for a long time. He wants some plays back, so do I, we all do. You start looking around, you list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams, I told him and I believe this: what is the common denominator of those quarterbacks in the playoffs right now? You could list all these different things," said Gannon.
"I said, ‘I'll make it easy on you, it's good teams.’ It's what it is. Good quarterbacks are on good teams. We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”
The Cardinals have roughly $70 million in cap space for free agency while owning picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft - there's plenty of opportunity to improve the roster.
However, success begins and ends with the play at quarterback, and Murray is entering a pivotal year that could determine his - and Arizona's - plans down the road.