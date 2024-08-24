Analyst: Cardinals Should Cut This Player
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are just days away from settling their final 53 man roster, and Bleacher Report has one player in mind that is a sure-fire candidate to be cut.
Last year, the Cardinals saw Elijah Wilkinson start in what was a revolving door at left guard. Arizona eventually signed Evan Brown (who is now set to start at left guard) and drafted Isaiah Adams as a potential long-term solution.
Now, Wilkinson has seen time at both guard and tackle this camp/preseason for Arizona with little inspiring results. The Cardinals tried him at left tackle and right tackle in their first two weeks of preseason action with neither opportunity providing desirable results.
B/R chose Wilkinson as their top cut candidate ahead of Tuesday, when teams must trim their roster in half:
"At this stage of the Cardinals' rebuild, it's reasonable to defer to youth on the back end of the roster. Elijah Wilkinson has struggled with his opportunities in 2023 and during the 2024 preseason. Arizona's backup tackles should be Kelvin Beachum and fifth-round rookie Christian Jones," wrote David Kenyon.
Arizona believes they have a solid top solution at any spot behind the starters, as Jon Gaines has received massive praise from the coaching staff and can play any of the three interior spots while Kelvin Beachum is a respected swing tackle that can play on both sides.
Wilkinson has started 45 games in his career (nine each of the last two seasons) and is 29-years-old.