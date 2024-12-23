Analyst: Cardinals Should Shut Down Star OL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are finished from the postseason picture after their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and with two weeks remaining in the season, we could see some changes to the organization moving forward.
One thing the Cardinals should absolutely do? Not play the injured Paris Johnson Jr. the final two weeks, according to Bleacher Report.
"Johnson missed Sunday's game with a knee injury and, according to the Sports Daily's Kyle Odegard, suffered a sprained MCL that could sideline him for next week as well. With just two games left and the Cardinals eliminated from the playoffs, there's no need to risk further injury to the promising young left tackle," wrote Holder.
The Cardinals will certainly put their best foot forward in these final two weeks, though if the injury is indeed as bad as Odegard is reporting, Arizona would be wise to play it safe with one of their bright spots for the future.
This could also allow others to thrive, such as rookie offensive tackle Christian Jones who hasn't played in a game this season. Jones - a fifth-round pick - could get an opportunity ahead of him, especially with starting right tackle Jonah Williams also going down yesterday.
It will be very interesting to see how Arizona navigates their roster and game plan coming down the final two games, though with the postseason now out of the realm of possibility, there should be some level of caution in how the team approaches injuries such as Johnson's.