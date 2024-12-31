Analyst: Cardinals Should Target Jets CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are just one week removed from starting their 2025 offseason, and what an important one it'll be.
After wiping the slate clean ahead of 2023, the Cardinals showed progress in 2024 and have shown they can be a serious competitor moving forward, so long as the train keeps rolling down the tracks.
There's numerous important decisions general manager Monti Ossenfort will have to make over the course of the next few months, though the Cardinals have some hefty spending power in free agency and can add some fairly talented players to their roster as a result.
Bleacher Report has the perfect candidate in mind.
Going through each team's needs ahead of Week 18, New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed was highlighted as Arizona's free agent priority.
"Cornerback will likely be one of the biggest needs for Arizona this offseason and Reed will be one of the best free agents available at the position. Also, the club is currently projected to have about $95.1 million of cap space available, per Over The Cap, to help make this pairing happen," wrote Matt Holder.
"The 28-year-old has logged 50 career passes defended heading into this weekend, including 41 over the last four seasons. Also, he's consistently earned coverage grades from Pro Football Focus in the low- to mid-70s."
Cornerback is certainly one of the top priorities for Arizona in the offseason, as another piece to pair with Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Starling Thomas would bode well in the room.
Sean Murphy-Bunting was supposed to be a CB1 in the desert, though the Cardinals haven't truly seen him emerge in that role, which is disappointing after he signed as a free agent on a three-year, $25.5 million deal last offseason.
However, adding a pass rusher may be key for the Cardinals taking their defense to the next level - especially if they believe in their young corner corps improving.
Recently, Reed wasn't shy about wanting out of New York.
"I'm ready to go to free agency, bro," Reed said (h/t Go Long's Tyler Dunne).
"I'm ready to see what's next for me."
We'll see if the two sides are a match.