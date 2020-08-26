SI.com
AllCardinals
'Mature' Andy Isabella Flashing in Camp

Mason Kern

It is has been documented ad nauseam the development of first- to second-year professionals. The career arc of athletes typically ascends instrumentally after their rookie season.

In Arizona Cardinals training camp, that appears to be the case with wide receiver Andy Isabella. Seldom used last season after accumulating 189 yards on nine receptions with one touchdown on 13 targets, Isabella has continued to develop his relationship with 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Kyler Murray. The two have been clicking during open portions of preseason practices.  

"I love Andy, personally, when he's on the field, he's just dangerous with his speed and ability to play-make," Murray recently told reporters. "Our receiver group is so talented and deep that the competition is going to fuel the fire."

With the addition of bonafide superstar DeAndre Hopkins to the room, there appears to be even less touches for younger guys on one of the deepest groups on the roster. Still, Cardinals wide receivers coach David Raih has been impressed with the production from Isabella early on in camp. 

"Andy, much more mature," Raih said Tuesday. "And what you see is, he wasn't a very instinctual guy last year. He was just a little mechanical. And so, his game is much more fluid. And because of it, you're just seeing the ball go to him more often. He's doing a nice job on his short routes and he's making some plays down the field."

In fact, Raih highlighted Tuesday as possibly Isabella's best in an Arizona uniform.

"We just got off the field, and so fresh in my mind, Andy had a solid day today," Raih said. "He probably had the best day he's had since he's been here."

With fellow receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk likely rounding out the starters, Isabella is fighting other second-year wideouts Hakeem Butler, KeeSean Johnson, among other players at the position for snaps and targets. At the same time, having the ability to learn from some of the game's best is beneficial.

After clocking a 4.31-second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Isabella has always had elite speed. Raih is now trying to adjust his style in order to more properly fit into what head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants the team's offense to look like.

"I've just seen a guy who's grown from some adversity and, what I mean by that is, when you come out of college, it's so rare that you have a defensive back who's 6-feet tall and has 32-inch arms who's pressing you," Raih said. "And our whole route constitution is beat the press, vertical pressure and then develop the route. And you watch Andy's tape in college and he's just running on open grass. And that happens a lot when you evaluate these guys. And so, what he's learning to do is be more efficient with his speed and his quickness off the line so he can get off the press. 

"If you can't get off the press, you can't even use your speed. And so, you're seeing Andy, he's gone through the pain of learning how to get off the press and you're seeing him get up the field. And then the development at the top of his routes is just so much more fluid just through pure hard work. If you've spent any time with him, he's a very diligent guy. He's spent a whole year working the tops of his routes, framing the football and you're just seeing he's got more poise and more confidence. And I'm happy for him because he's a guy who, it just means a lot to him. He works extremely hard at it."

Maybe his number change from 89 to 17 will give him that extra layer of confidence to become a more consistent threat and carve an elevated role.

