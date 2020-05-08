Arizona Cardinals Announce 2020 Schedule

The Arizona Cardinals announced their 2020 season schedule Thursday evening. It goes as follows (per the team site):

Week 1 at San Francisco 49ers: For the first time since their Super Bowl season of 2008, the Cards open the regular season at San Francisco. Arizona has won eight of the last 10 meetings vs. the 49ers and is 4-2 all-time at Levi’s Stadium.

Week 2 vs. Washington Redskins: A former NFC East foe, the Cardinals have faced Washington 124 times in a rivalry that dates back to 1931; they have only played the New York Giants more frequently (127 times). Arizona has won two of the three match-ups between the teams at State Farm Stadium.

Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions: A re-match of the 2019 season-opener and the NFL debut of quarterback Kyler Murray, who led the Cardinals back from an 18-point deficit to a 27-27 tie. It will mark Arizona's 15th regular season game vs. Detroit since the 2002 realignment, the most against a non-NFC West opponent in that span.

Week 4 at Carolina Panthers: After facing off twice as college head coaches in the Lone Star state, Kliff Kingsbury (Texas Tech) & Matt Rhule (Baylor) meet again. This will be Arizona’s eighth regular season road game vs. the Panthers. The last six have been at Bank of America Stadium, but the first in 1995 was at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium where Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Isaiah Simmons would later star.

Week 5 at New York Jets: These two franchises have met just nine total times, making the Jets one of Arizona's most infrequent opponents. The Cardinals won the last meeting — a 2016 win on Monday Night Football — and Kingsbury faces the team with which he finished his playing career in 2005.

Week 6 at Dallas Cowboys: Arizona goes to Dallas for a Monday Night Football tilt at AT & T Stadium. The venue is just 47 miles from Allen High School where Murray posted a 43-0 record and led his team to three straight state titles. The Cardinals won in their only other regular season visit to Dallas' stadium in 2014.

Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks: This home game versus the Seahawks is just the second divisional game for the Cardinals in the 10 weeks and their one since the opener in San Francisco. Arizona will be coming off a short week due to a MNF road game but will get an extra break with the bye afterwards.

Week 8 Bye: The open date comes near the season’s midway point with seven games down and nine games to go.

Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins: The 13th all-time meeting between these clubs, Arizona has won three of the last four contests including both played at State Farm Stadium (2008 & 2012). Last year’s leading rusher, running back Kenyan Drake, was traded to the Cardinals from Miami in exchange for a fifth round draft pick.

Week 10 vs. Buffalo Bills: The Cardinals host an AFC East team for the second straight week as Buffalo comes to town. A Wild Card team two of the past three years, the Bills make their third ever visit to State Farm Stadium where the clubs split the prior two meetings (2008 & 2012).

Week 11 at Seattle: Arizona faces Seattle for the second time in four games, this time in a nationally-televised Thursday night contest. The Cardinals are 4-1 in their last five games at CenturyLink Field since 2013, whereas Seattle is 2-5 against Arizona and 38-11 against everyone else.

Week 12 at New England Patriots: This will be the first game back in Foxboro for All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones who was New England's first round pick in 2012; no NFL player has more sacks than Jones since then. The Cardinals have the series’ most-recent win at Gillette, a Week 2 victory in 2012.

Week 13 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Arizona will not play the Rams for the first time until Dec. 6 but face them twice over the final five games. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will look to add to his 195 total catches against them, the most by any player against a single opponent.

Week 14 at New York Giants: The Cardinals have faced the Giants 127 times, more than any other team. The most recent game was at MetLife Stadium a year ago when Jones’ four sacks and running back Chase Edmonds’ three rushing touchdowns propelled Arizona to a 27-21 Week 7 win.

Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: This will be the 121st all-time meeting in a series Arizona leads 59-56-5. The Cardinals have won their last four at home against Philly including a 32-25 victory in the NFC Championship Game played in January of 2009. The Eagles have never won at State Farm Stadium.

Week 16 vs. San Francisco: Arizona’s penultimate game of the regular season will be at home and is listed as TBD, meaning it will be played on either Saturday or Sunday. It will match the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year (Murray) versus the Defensive ROY (Nick Bosa).

Week 17 at LA Rams: For the second straight year — and third time in the last five years — the Cardinals will close the regular season with a road game against the Rams. However, it will be Arizona’s first-ever game at SoFi Stadium, the new Inglewood venue shared by the Rams and Chargers.

Regular Season

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION SITE TIME AZ TIME

Sun., Sep. 13 at San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium 1:25 PM 1:25 PM

Sun., Sep. 20 WASHINGTON REDSKINS State Farm Stadium 1:05 PM 1:05 PM

Sun., Sep. 27 DETROIT LIONS State Farm Stadium 1:25 PM 1:25 PM

Sun., Oct. 4 at Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium 1:00 PM 10:00 AM

Sun., Oct. 11 at New York Jets * MetLife Stadium 1:00 PM 10:00 AM

Mon., Oct. 19 at Dallas Cowboys (MNF) AT & T Stadium 7:15 PM 5:15 PM

Sun., Oct. 25 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS * State Farm Stadium 1:05 PM 1:05 PM

Sun., Nov. 1 BYE

Sun., Nov. 8 MIAMI DOLPHINS * State Farm Stadium 2:25 PM 2:25 PM

Sun., Nov. 15 BUFFALO BILLS * State Farm Stadium 2:05 PM 2:05 PM

Thu., Nov. 19 at Seattle Seahawks (TNF) CenturyLink Field 5:20 PM 6:20 PM

Sun., Nov. 29 at New England Patriots * Gillette Stadium 1:00 PM 11:00 AM

Sun., Dec. 6 LOS ANGELES RAMS * State Farm Stadium 2:05 PM 2:05 PM

Sun., Dec. 13 at New York Giants * MetLife Stadium 1:00 PM 11:00 AM

Sun., Dec. 20 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES * State Farm Stadium 2:05 PM 2:05 PM

Sat/Sun., Dec. 26/27 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS * State Farm Stadium TBD TBD

Sun., Jan. 3 at Los Angeles Rams * SoFi Stadium 1:25 PM 2:25 PM