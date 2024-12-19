Another Starter Down For Cardinals on Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals unveiled their Thursday injury report against the Carolina Panthers, and another starter was added to the list:
Cardinals Injury Report
DNP - Trey Benson (ankle), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Jesse Luketa (thigh), Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion), Kyzir White (illness), Elijah Jones (ankle)
Limited - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Joey Blount (knee), Zaven Collins (neck), Roy Lopez (ankle), Max Melton (shin), Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand), Matt Prater (knee) and Darius Robinson (calf)
White being down for Arizona would see both of their starting inside linebackers out of action against the Panthers. Wilson and Johnson not practicing for a second straight day also does not bode well for their status this weekend.
The Cardinals saw only Jones (limited to DNP) change status on Thursday. All others carried the same level of participation from Wednesday.
Panthers Injury Report
DNP - Xavier Legette (hip), Robert Hunt (illness), Taylor Moton (rest)
Limited - David Moore (concussion), Jadeveon Clowney (illness/knee), Jaycee Horn (rest), Josey Jewell (rest), A'Shawn Robinson (knee), DJ Wonnum (rest/knee), Jalen Coker (quad)
Full - Raheem Blachshear (chest), Sam Franklin (personal), Chuba Hubbard (rest), Adam Thielen (rest), Xavier Woods (rest)
The Panthers welcomed back a plethora of guys off rest days on Thursday, though Legette was the lone Carolina player to be a DNP on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Coker, Moton and Hunt all were new additions for Carolina today.
The two sides will practice once more before releasing statuses such as out, questionable or doubtful for Sunday.