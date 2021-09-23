Anquan Boldin, Other Cardinals Named Nominees for Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

The former Arizona Cardinals receiver is on the list in his first year of eligibility.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame took the next step in finding their next suitors for football immortality in Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday, as 122 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2022 was announced.

Ten first-year eligible players were named to the list: wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester (also a kick returner), Andre Johnson and Steve Smith; tackle Jake Long , center Nick Mangold; linebacker/defensive ends DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis; nose tackle Vince Wilfork; and cornerback Antonio Cromartie.

Boldin, who spent seven years in Arizona after being selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft, finished his career with honors such as three Pro Bowls (2003, 2006, 2008), NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2003), a Super Bowl (2012) and perhaps most impressive of all, the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award (2015).

Boldin amassed 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdown receptions throughout his 14-year career, which also included stops in Baltimore, San Francisco and Detroit.

Boldin's resume' is impressive, and will certainly be a topic of discussion for those with votes (like AllCardinals' very own Howard Balzer).

Other former Cardinals featured in the initial list: quarterbacks Dave Krieg and Boomer Esiason; running back/kick returner Eric Metcalf; Cromartie; fullback Larry Centers; defensive end Simeon Rice; defensive end/linebacker John Abraham; linebacker Seth Joyner; safeties Tim McDonald and Adrian Wilson; and punter Jeff Feagles.

The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special-teams players. The list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January.

The 49-person selection committee will vote on the 2022 class at some point prior to the Super Bowl. Finalists already announced were seniors nominee wide receiver Cliff Branch, head coach Dick Vermeil and contributor Art McNally, the league's longtime supervisor of officials who is currently 96-years-old.