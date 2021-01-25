Arians vs. Mathieu: Former Cardinals Set to Compete in Super Bowl LV

There are former Arizona Cardinals on both sides of the matchup in Super Bowl LV.

Bruce Arians was the head coach of the most recent Arizona Cardinals playoff team in 2015. One of his most dynamic players that year was safety Tyrann Mathieu, who made the All-Pro first team with five interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

Although they failed to reach the Super Bowl together as Cardinals, possibly in part due to Mathieu suffering a torn ACL before the 2015 playoffs, they will meet on the NFL’s biggest stage as foes in two weeks.

Arians now coaches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Arians heads to the Super Bowl for the first time as a head coach.

Mathieu won a ring for the Kansas City Chiefs last year, and will get a chance to earn another. The Chiefs had full control of their AFC Championship matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, winning 38-24.

The former Cardinal had six tackles and a quarterback hit against the Bills. He has made the All-Pro first team in 2019 and 2020, sharing the title at safety with current Cardinal Budda Baker.

Arians and Mathieu discussed facing each other this year when Tampa Bay and Kansas City faced off in Week 12. The Chiefs won 27-24, and Mathieu had an interception.

“He went through those injuries and watching him come back every single time, I’m really really proud of him," Arians said to the Tampa Bay media in a press conference. "More so the man that he is now than the player.”

Mathieu told the Kansas City media: “I love him. He was the guy that took a chance on me and drafted me.”

Arians retired after the 2017 season, but returned to the game in Tampa Bay in 2019. Mathieu was released following the 2017 season in an effort to save cap space.

There are past Cardinals sprinkled throughout this Super Bowl matchup, especially on the Buccaneers coaching staff. Todd Bowles is Arians’ defensive coordinator, and he had that same role in Arizona in 2013 and 2014.

Byron Leftwich is the Tampa Bay offensive coordinator, and he was in that position in interim fashion with the Cardinals in 2018.

Harold Goodwin was the Cardinals play-caller from 2013-2018, and he now works as Arians’ run-game coordinator. Former Cardinals players and coaches Mike Caldwell and Larry Foote along with coaches Rick Christophel and Kevin Gardner are on Arians’ staff too.

On the roster, the Buccaneers have former Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert backing up Tom Brady along with linebackers Deone Bucannon and Kevin Minter. Center A.Q. Shipley is also a Buccaneer, but he is on reserve/injured.

The Chiefs don’t have the slew of former Cardinals coaches, but there are a few players on the roster along with Mathieu. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is on the Chiefs active roster, although he did not play very much in 2020. Defensive end Alex Okafor is more likely to have an impact. The former four-year Cardinal had three tackles in the AFC title game.