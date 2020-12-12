SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Activate DT Jordan Phillips; CB Kevin Peterson

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of moves Saturday with perhaps the most significant the elevation of kicker Mike Nugent from the practice squad. That occurred after kicker Zane Gonzalez was added to the injury report Friday with a back injury and was originally listed as questionable. The embattled kicker, who has missed several key field-goal attempts this season, was declared out on Saturday.

Nugent previously played two games for the Cardinals in 2009. 

The other notable moves were the activation of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Kevin Peterson from reserve/injured. 

Phillips was designated for return earlier this week after he sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 19. He has played eight eight games this season after signing with the Cardinals and has two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Peterson suffered a concussion against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, and was added to reserve/injured on Nov. 11. He has also played in eight games, mostly on special teams. 

To create roster space, the Cardinals placed defensive tackle Trevon Coley on waivers. He had been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad after a slew of injuries hit the defensive line. 

Arizona also placed cornerback Johnathan Joseph on reserve/injured after he suffered a neck injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Joseph being down, the Cardinals protected practice-squad corner Prince Amukamara this week, but it seems that Peterson will be filling in instead. Byron Murphy Jr. has also seen his playing time decrease in recent weeks, and could get more chances this week. 

In addition to Nugent, tight end Seth DeValve from also elevated from the practice squad.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PREVIEW: Cardinals Battling for Playoff Lives Against Giants

Matchups, injuries and predictions for Sunday's Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium.

Alex Weiner

Week 14 HBomb: Panel Believes Vikings Will Cover

The majority of the SI.com selection panel dropped the HBomb on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, believing the Minnesota Vikings will cover the 6.5 point spread.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Hears Barbs ... Again

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray subject of barbs again; this one about his lack of “laser focus” in practice.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph Previews Giants Offense

The New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals next opponent, run the ball often and effectively, especially recently.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald Brings Calm to Building

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald returns after bout with COVID-19 bringing energy and calm.

Howard Balzer

'No Different': Golden Unfazed by Giants Reunion Game

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden returns to New York in Week 14 to face the Giants, the team that traded him at the deadline.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Will Play Sunday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play Sunday, while linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is a game-day decision.

Howard Balzer

Final Two Cardinals Home Games Closed to Public

The Arizona Cardinals will only allow close family members of players and staff to view their last two home games of the 2020 season.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Defense Struggling on Third Down

The Arizona Cardinals went from having one of the NFL's best third-down defenses to one of the worst over the last three games — all losses.

Alex Weiner

Peters Hopeful to Remain with Cardinals 'for the Rest of My Career'

Injured Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters is in a contract year and said that he hopes to remain with the team "for the rest of my career."

Mason Kern