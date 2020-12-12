The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of moves Saturday with perhaps the most significant the elevation of kicker Mike Nugent from the practice squad. That occurred after kicker Zane Gonzalez was added to the injury report Friday with a back injury and was originally listed as questionable. The embattled kicker, who has missed several key field-goal attempts this season, was declared out on Saturday.

Nugent previously played two games for the Cardinals in 2009.

The other notable moves were the activation of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Kevin Peterson from reserve/injured.

Phillips was designated for return earlier this week after he sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 19. He has played eight eight games this season after signing with the Cardinals and has two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Peterson suffered a concussion against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, and was added to reserve/injured on Nov. 11. He has also played in eight games, mostly on special teams.

To create roster space, the Cardinals placed defensive tackle Trevon Coley on waivers. He had been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad after a slew of injuries hit the defensive line.

Arizona also placed cornerback Johnathan Joseph on reserve/injured after he suffered a neck injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Joseph being down, the Cardinals protected practice-squad corner Prince Amukamara this week, but it seems that Peterson will be filling in instead. Byron Murphy Jr. has also seen his playing time decrease in recent weeks, and could get more chances this week.

In addition to Nugent, tight end Seth DeValve from also elevated from the practice squad.