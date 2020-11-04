SI.com
Cardinals Activate S Jalen Thompson

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals activated second-year safety Jalen Thompson from reserve/injured Wednesday. He was designated for return on Oct. 14, meaning the Cardinals had 21 days to evaluate and either activate him or keep him on reserve/injured for the rest of the season.

Thompson went down with an ankle injury after playing just two snaps in a Week-1 game on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. He was the opening-game starter alongside Budda Baker, and received praise throughout the offseason from his teammates and coaches.

"He can be versatile," Baker said before the season. "He can play free or strong (safety). I feel like he's going to do some great things this year for sure."

On Wednesday morning, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury updated Thompson's status for return.

"I'm hopeful Jalen has a good week of practice and then feels 100 percent that he'll be able to give it a go," Kingsbury said. "This week still remains to be seen. But, I'm hopeful that we can pull that off."

The Cardinals host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. 

Thompson slowly worked his way back over the past few weeks. At practice a few weeks ago, he was working though his injury on the side field at the Cardinals facility. Last week, he was back with the team during individual drills open to the media, and on Monday he was working with the starters during the open portion of practice.

Another piece of injury news for the Cardinals this week revolved around tight end Maxx Williams, who similarly has not played since Week 1. He was back at practice during individual drills on Monday after being designated for return soon. Like Thompson’s situation, the Cardinals now have 21 days from Monday to decide if he is good to go.

