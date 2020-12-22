Cardinals Add S Chris Miller, CB Picasso Nelson Jr. to Practice Squad

The Cardinals boosted their secondary depth with the addition of two young defensive backs.

The Arizona Cardinals made a few practice-squad roster moves on Monday. Arizona signed safety Chris Miller and cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. They also released defensive lineman Daylon Mack, who signed on Nov. 24 and never got elevated to the active roster at any point.

Miller, 23, played college football at Baylor, and made second team All-Big-12 as a senior in 2019. He went undrafted and has not played in a game this year.

Nelson, 24, previously played for Southern Mississippi and went undrafted in 2019. He played preseason games last year, but has yet to appear in the regular season. His father also played NFL football.

The Cardinals now have 16 practice-squad players after Monday's moves. Four are defensive backs with three corners Nelson, Prince Amukamara and Jace Whittaker, and a safety in Miller.

Arizona's defense has faced injury obstacles from multiple units this season. This has required some practice-squad players to fill in during games, like Whittaker who has played 48 defensive snaps.

With just two games remaining, it seems that Nelson and Miller are emergency plans and players that the team needs for depth at practice.

At safety, Week 1 starter Jalen Thompson has been out and has not practiced since Week 11. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph was placed on reserve/injured on Dec. 12. Corner Dre Kirkpatrick played on Sunday, but was questionable with a hamstring issue. Safety Chris Banjo was tended to by trainers Sunday, and while he still played 62 snaps, it's possible he could be dealing with some nagging ailment from the game.

The two new additions give the Cardinals more backup options to play in the secondary throughout the week in preparation for the final two games.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said of Amukamara's situation specifically last week: "We've got I think four or five guys healthy so he's the next man up. If someone gets nicked the next couple weeks, he'll probably come up. Right now, he's a practice-squad player and we're fairly healthy at corner."

Unless there is something specific about the two new additions that the Cardinals find enticing enough to consider activations, their statuses may fall under those same lines.