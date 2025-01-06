All Cardinals

Cardinals 2025 Draft Position Cemented

The Arizona Cardinals know where they'll be drafting in 2025.

Donnie Druin

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals will hold the No. 16 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after the regular season standings had been finalized.

With the postseason still left to decide the final 14 spots, here's what the current order looks like:

2025 NFL Draft Order

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals were part of a four-way tie for 8-9 teams and could have finished with as low as the 11th pick with a loss in Week 18.

There's a few different routes the Cardinals can go with their pick, as Arizona could use upgrades at spots such as EDGE, DL, OL and potentially CB/LB.

They're also in a strong spot to either trade up into the top ten or move down into the 20's.

The regular season just ended for Arizona, though head coach Jonathan Gannon said the work begins on Monday:

“I’m trying to get through the game right now, honestly. I will say this; the work will start tomorrow morning," Gannon said after defeat.

Arizona has their own original draft picks through the first five rounds of the draft, with selections at 16, 47, 78, 114 and 151.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24–26 later this year.

