Cardinals 2025 Draft Position Cemented
The Arizona Cardinals will hold the No. 16 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after the regular season standings had been finalized.
With the postseason still left to decide the final 14 spots, here's what the current order looks like:
2025 NFL Draft Order
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
The Cardinals were part of a four-way tie for 8-9 teams and could have finished with as low as the 11th pick with a loss in Week 18.
There's a few different routes the Cardinals can go with their pick, as Arizona could use upgrades at spots such as EDGE, DL, OL and potentially CB/LB.
They're also in a strong spot to either trade up into the top ten or move down into the 20's.
The regular season just ended for Arizona, though head coach Jonathan Gannon said the work begins on Monday:
“I’m trying to get through the game right now, honestly. I will say this; the work will start tomorrow morning," Gannon said after defeat.
Arizona has their own original draft picks through the first five rounds of the draft, with selections at 16, 47, 78, 114 and 151.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24–26 later this year.