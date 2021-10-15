Cardinals Acquire Zach Ertz in Trade With Eagles

The Cardinals find their next tight end in former Eagles star Zach Ertz.

On Friday morning, the Arizona Cardinals announced the acquisition of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz via trade.

Following the loss of Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams to the injured reserve list, many speculated as to what the organization might do to replace Williams.

The Cardinals sent rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to Philadelphia in exchange for the former All-Pro tight end.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport were the first to report it.



The former Eagle is in his ninth season, all of which have started with Philadelphia. He has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2017-19) and received First-Team All-Pro honors in 2018.

Ertz, 30, comes to Arizona after playing in 123 games (85 starts) and had 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns.

With a solidified presence at tight end (one the team has been in search of for quite some time) the Cardinals now have prominent pass-catchers at each skill position, actively rounding out their roster in their hope to make a deep playoff push this season.

Williams had a strong start to the year, an indicator that Ertz will have a sizable role as a playmaker on this offense.

Ertz, who just played with the Eagles in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is not eligible to play with his new team this Sunday but is expected to join next week.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals will pay Ertz’s full remaining salary ($5.6 million).