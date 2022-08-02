Cardinals Activate Brown, Sign OL Rashaad Coward

The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Marquise Brown off the active non-football injury list on Tuesday.

He was placed on the NFI list last Wednesday due to a hamstring issue, which head coach Kliff Kingsbury said was a precautionary measure.

With the absence of D.J. Humphries, the Cardinals signed veteran offensive lineman Rashaad Coward. Humphries has been dealing with a gastrointestinal issue and has yet to practice in training camp.

Arizona is also down offensive lineman Justin Murray, who was seen wearing a walking boot last week.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Cardinals released wide receiver Christian Blake.

Brown will be available in training camp for the first time on Tuesday as a Cardinal. However, he won't be able to gather reps with former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Murray can return before the minimum five days if his test result comes back negative.

Originally, Coward was an undrafted defensive lineman out of Old Dominion in 2017. He signed with the Chicago Bears, where then-head coach Matt Nagy switched him to offense.

Coward brings starting experience. In 2019, Coward started 10 games at right guard in place of the injured Kyle Long. He has played 30 games during his four-year career, with 15 games being starts.

The 27-year-old lineman was released by the Falcons during the offseason. He played four games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play in any games for the team.

The Cardinals worked out Coward on Monday, along with linebackers Jaylan Alexander, Justin Hilliard and Javin White, tight end Cheyenne O'Grady and offensive lineman Marcus Tatum. In addition, veteran guard Jamil Demby visited the team.