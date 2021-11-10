Cardinals Activate TE Demetrius Harris

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced four roster moves, but none more important than the activation of tight end Demetrius Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Harris was on the list for exactly a week, as last Wednesday he and receiver A.J. Green were placed on the list following positive tests. According to Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, Harris doesn't immediately count against the roster because he was granted a roster exemption that expires Thursday.

Harris’ return bolsters a tight-end room that already features Zach Ertz. In Harris’ absence Sunday, the team signed David Wells from the practice squad to the active roster.

Now, Arizona’s lone player on the COVID list is Green, who head coach Kliff Kingsbury said was hoping to return within the next few days.

Arizona also announced the signing of three players to the practice squad: tight end Alex Ellis, long snapper Kyle Nelson and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Nelson is expected to be elevated or signed to the roster this week with Aaron Brewer sidelined by a broken arm.

Nelson has spent nine years in the NFL, snapping in 106 games in his career after entering the league with New Orleans in 2011 as an undrafted rookie free agent. The 35-year-old Nelson played seven seasons with San Francisco (2014-20) and appeared in 79 games after also playing in Washington (2013) and San Diego (2012). He played three games with the 49ers in 2020 before being released on Sept. 30. He has not been with another since then. Balzer reported that the Cardinals protected Nelson, so no team can sign him this week.

Ellis has played in 11 games in his career with Philadelphia (2019), Kansas City (2018) and Jacksonville (2016). Ellis has spent time on the practice squads of the Eagles, Saints and Jaguars as well. He spent this preseason with the Raiders and was waived/injured on Aug. 31. He reverted to reserve/injured the following day and was then waived Sept. 3 with an injury settlement.

Shepherd played in 14 games with Green Bay the past two seasons, amassing six receptions for 47 yards. Shepherd appeared in eight games last season with the Packers. Shepherd spent the preseason with the Chiefs and was waived Aug. 31.