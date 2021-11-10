Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Cardinals Activate TE Demetrius Harris

    The Cardinals brought Harris off reserve/COVID and signed three players to the practice squad Wednesday.
    Author:

    On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced four roster moves, but none more important than the activation of tight end Demetrius Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    Harris was on the list for exactly a week, as last Wednesday he and receiver A.J. Green were placed on the list following positive tests. According to Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, Harris doesn't immediately count against the roster because he was granted a roster exemption that expires Thursday.

    Harris’ return bolsters a tight-end room that already features Zach Ertz. In Harris’ absence Sunday, the team signed David Wells from the practice squad to the active roster. 

    Now, Arizona’s lone player on the COVID list is Green, who head coach Kliff Kingsbury said was hoping to return within the next few days. 

    Read More

    Arizona also announced the signing of three players to the practice squad: tight end Alex Ellis, long snapper Kyle Nelson and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Nelson is expected to be elevated or signed to the roster this week with Aaron Brewer sidelined by a broken arm.

    Nelson has spent nine years in the NFL, snapping in 106 games in his career after entering the league with New Orleans in 2011 as an undrafted rookie free agent. The 35-year-old Nelson played seven seasons with San Francisco (2014-20) and appeared in 79 games after also playing in Washington (2013) and San Diego (2012). He played three games with the 49ers in 2020 before being released on Sept. 30. He has not been with another since then. Balzer reported that the Cardinals protected Nelson, so no team can sign him this week.

    Ellis has played in 11 games in his career with Philadelphia (2019), Kansas City (2018) and Jacksonville (2016). Ellis has spent time on the practice squads of the Eagles, Saints and Jaguars as well. He spent this preseason with the Raiders and was waived/injured on Aug. 31. He reverted to reserve/injured the following day and was then waived Sept. 3 with an injury settlement.

    Shepherd played in 14 games with Green Bay the past two seasons, amassing six receptions for 47 yards. Shepherd appeared in eight games last season with the Packers. Shepherd spent the preseason with the Chiefs and was waived Aug. 31. 

    Cardinals Helmet
    News

    Cardinals Activate TE Demetrius Harris

    10 seconds ago
    © ALEX HICKS JR./Spartanburg Herald-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    News

    Panthers Set to Start P.J. Walker vs. Cardinals

    34 minutes ago
    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reacts during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
    News

    Kingsbury Strives to Keep Cardinals Players Fresh

    38 minutes ago
    © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals LS Aaron Brewer Suffers Broken Arm, Kyler Murray Remains Day-to-Day

    3 hours ago
    © Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    News

    Cardinals Overtake Bills as Top Team in Total DVOA

    20 hours ago
    A.J. Green
    News

    Cardinals Make Roster Moves, Conduct Tryouts; A.J. Green Appears Out Again

    15 hours ago
    Kyler Sideline
    News

    Cardinals Currently Double-Digit Favorites Over Panthers

    Nov 9, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones celebrates a second quarter sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
    News

    Chandler Jones: 'It's Really Hard to Get a Sack'

    Nov 9, 2021