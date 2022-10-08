Skip to main content

Cardinals Activate Hamilton, Place Vigil on IR

The Cardinals return Antonio Hamilton among a handful of roster moves on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves ahead of their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles:

- Activated cornerback Antonio Hamilton from the designated for return list

– Signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad

– Elevated kicker Matt Ammendola and safety Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

– Placed linebacker Nick Vigil on injured reserve

The Cardinals have already ruled out four players ahead of Sunday: Max Garcia (toe), Rashard Lawrence (hand), Matt Prater (hip) and Vigil (hamstring).

D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Trayvon Mullen and Justin Pugh are listed as questionable. 

