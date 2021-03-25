Arizona Cardinals Add CB Malcolm Butler on One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals began filling a massive hole on their roster with the addition of two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Butler, 31, agreed to terms on a one-year contract that, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, is worth "up to" $6 million. 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station's John Gambadoro reported that his base salary will be "Under $3.5 million."

The Cardinals have been using voidable years in deals made this offseason to alleviate the cap hit this year, so that could also be a factor in the contract.

Arizona lost stalwart corner Patrick Peterson to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Byron Murphy Jr. and Robert Alford were the only corners left on the roster with more than 48 snaps of NFL experience, and Murphy is an ideal slot corner.

Now, Butler will be a fit on the outside opposite Alford, unless the Cardinals make a move for a corner in the NFL Draft, a strong possibility considering Alford's injury history over the last two years and because he will be 33 years old in November.

Butler is renowned for his Super Bowl XLIX-winning interception at the goal line as a member of the New England Patriots to take down the Seattle Seahawks. Coincidentally, that game was played in Glendale at State Farm Stadium. He was on two Super Bowl winning teams in four years with the Patriots.

He has spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. In 2020, he started all 16 games and played 97 percent of defensive snaps. He was targeted more than any other player in the league, and allowed a 63 percent completion percentage. Of the 20 players who had 90 or more targets, he allowed the sixth-lowest opposing passer rating of 83.2.

Butler tied for third in the league in interceptions with four (for 111 yards) and had 100 combined tackles last year. He compiled a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 75.8, 14th-best among the league's corners.

He also intercepted a pass in Tennessee's AFC wild-card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cardinals have addressed several positional needs during this free agency period: J.J. Watt for the defensive line, Matt Prater at kicker, Rodney Hudson to anchor center, A.J. Green to line up at receiver alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Butler now fills the gap at corner.

All of these additions are players in their 30s. With quarterback Kyler Murray still on his rookie contract, Arizona has gone all-in on veterans with short deals to capitalize before having to regroup and award a likely lucrative contract to Murray.