Cardinals Add Dominant Defense in Mock Draft
ARIZONA -- It's officially mock draft season for the Arizona Cardinals, who have a world of possibilities with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arizona could opt to fix a few different positions, though they're heavily favored to address the defensive side of the ball with their earliest of five total picks.
That could come in the form of a linebacker, edge rusher, cornerback or defensive lineman, and in The Athletic's recent two-round mock draft completed by Dane Brugler, Arizona bolstered their front seven.
Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was Arizona's first choice:
"The Cardinals will continue to build up in the trenches this draft. No interior lineman in the FBS created more pressures than Harmon did this season. He has the strength, quickness and play violence to win in different ways, and from different alignments."
With their second-round pick, Brugler pinned Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen to Arizona.
Harmon projects as a quick and strong three-down lineman, which Arizona could use next to the likes of Dante Stills and Darius Robinson. Perhaps more than anything, he's versatile and smart - two coveted traits by Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon.
As for Umanmielen, his unique blend of size and athleticism off the edge could complement BJ Ojulari (once healthy) very well in Arizona's edge room.
The Cardinals do need help at both spots, and though Arizona could opt for other avenues with those picks, a haul of Harmon/Umanmielen would bolster their defensive front quite well.
Notably, Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams was selected the pick after Arizona with Tennessee's James Pearce following suit two picks later - those are names to watch in the first round for the Cardinals.