Cardinals Add Former Rams Safety
The Arizona Cardinals announced the addition of former Los Angeles Rams safety Jason Taylor II to the practice squad today, while also releasing offensive lineman Marquis Hayes from the practice squad.
The Cardinals recently defeated the Rams 41-10 in Week 2 to gain their first win of the season.
More on Taylor from the team's media relations department
"Taylor (6-0, 205) played eight games with the Rams last season and had four tackles after originally joining the team as a seventh-round selection (234th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft from Oklahoma State.
"He appeared in 51 games (26 starts) at Oklahoma State and as a senior in 2022 was a second-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12 selection and was honorable mention for the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
"Taylor finished the 2022 season ranked third among all FBS players with six interceptions and led the Cowboys with 99 tackles (80 solo) and 3.5 tackles for loss."
Taylor will wear No. 29, according to the team.
