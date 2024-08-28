All Cardinals

Cardinals Add New Signing, Familiar Names to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals brought some familiar names back.

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Desmond Ridder (19) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
/ Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ARIZONA -- One day after finalizing roster cuts to trim their team down to 53 players, the Arizona Cardinals have officially added over a dozen names to their practice squad for the 2024 season.

The Cardinals announced the signing Julian Okwara and 13 familiar faces, which includes:

-Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

-Linebacker Markus Bailey

- Linebacker Krys Barnes

-Offensive lineman Jackson Barton

-Running back Michael Carter

-Wide receiver Dan Chisena

-Cornerback Jaden Davis

-Offensive lineman Marquis Hayes Jr.

-Offensive lineman Keith Ismael

-Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer

-Quarterback Desmond Ridder

-Defensive lineman Ben Stille

-Cornerback Divaad Wilson

Arizona was also granted their international player practice squad exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits.

More on Okwara from the team's media relations department:

"Okwara (6-4, 250) joins the Cardinals from the Eagles where he spent the offseason following four seasons with the Lions (2020-23). He appeared in 38 games (four starts) with Detroit and had 53 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

"The 26-year old Okwara was originally selected by Detroit in the third round (67th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He had his best season in 2021 when he set career highs in games played (13), tackles (27), QB hits (9), tackles for loss (6), sacks (5.0), passes defensed (2), INTs (1), forced fumbles (1) and fumble recoveries (1). His brother, Romeo, is an eight-year NFL veteran."

