Cardinals Add Versatile Pass Rusher in Mock Draft
ARIZONA -- It's never too early to think about draft season, especially now that the Arizona Cardinals are closer to missing the playoffs than making the postseason.
While Arizona isn't completely out of the playoff picture just yet, mock draft season is very well here and alive.
The Cardinals currently own the No. 16 pick with a 6-7 record, putting them in position to snag an elite player on either side of the ball.
In ESPN's recent mock draft, they did just that.
Field Yates has Georgia Bulldogs LB Jalon Walker landing in the desert:
"The Cardinals have made significant progress this season, but can we get them some juice off the edge? No Cardinals defender has more than 4.5 sacks this season, and their sack leader in 2023 was Dennis Gardeck at six," wrote Yates.
"Walker is an intriguing prospect because he is tied for the Georgia team lead in sacks this season (6.5) while playing more snaps as a standup inside linebacker than at edge rusher. Given the value of edge players in today's NFL, Walker could easily become a full-time player in that role -- but the versatility is also a fantastic part of his game."
The versatility is one of the glaring attributes that head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis covet in their scheme, and the addition of free agent linebacker Mack Wilson shows exactly how beneficial a similar player would be.
Fellow inside linebacker Kyzir White is set to hit free agency this offseason, which could leave a hole next to Wilson going into 2025. At edge rusher, the Cardinals are very much still searching for long-term answers.
Walker could very well be a top defensive player to take the Cardinals to the next level.