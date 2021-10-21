A.J. Green, J.J. Watt Chasing After Legacy-Defining Title

The Cardinals' two key veterans have the perfect opportunity in front of them to win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The state of Arizona is typically viewed as a retirement destination for older people, thanks to the friendly cost of living and weather during the winter.

The Arizona Cardinals were once viewed the same way for NFL players. Dating back to running back Emmitt Smith to guys such as running back Adrian Peterson and a plethora of former Pittsburgh Steelers in between, the Cardinals were once notorious for welcoming veterans with open arms.

When the likes of receiver A.J. Green and defensive end J.J. Watt arrived to the desert, many scoffed at the concept of Arizona utilizing both players at high levels this late in their respective careers.

Yet, six weeks through the 2021 season, the Cardinals are 6-0 with contributions from nearly everybody on the roster, which obviously includes Green and Watt. Both players came to Arizona to make a push for a Super Bowl, a driving force for two extremely accomplished veterans who have already garnered plenty of highlights, accolades and pay days.

"When you get later in your career, you have the money. You have the success. But you're missing that one thing, that's just winning a championship," Green said on Thursday.

"I think it's (helped) drive guys like Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) and I to go out there and be unselfish . . . We want to win that big (game) and play in big games, and I think that's when your legacy takes the next step (is) when you win championships."

Asked how much he wants a title, Green said, "Very bad. I think that's why we all play this game. (When) you have all the individual stats, I think you can ask any great player, they'll take all the individual stats (away) just to win a Super Bowl any day.

"I think because once you win a championship, that bond that you create with your teammates; that can never be broken. You know you put in the work each and every week to get to the big game and (when you) win it, there's no better feeling."

Watt, one of three players in NFL history to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor being the other two), echoed the same sentiment.

"It's the only thing driving me now," said Watt when asked about playing for a Super Bowl.

"I'm fortunate, I've made a lot of money in this league, fortunately. I have won individual awards in this league, I've accomplish (many) things in this league. There's one thing that I haven't accomplished that I want to accomplish. And it's the only thing that matters."

Talk is cheap, and often times those checks don't cash. Every player in the league would love to be showered in confetti and Gatorade following a Super Bowl win, yet very few players have accomplished the feat.

The Cardinals, currently undefeated, have just as good of a shot as anybody at the moment. Watt isn't letting the big picture distract from business as usual.

He said, "You know an opportunity when you see it and (when) you have an opportunity to seize it. And I think that we're in that opportunity and we just have to weekly go about our business, take care of it, and do our job.

"To go out there and compete for a championship, that's why I'm here. I'm loving being here. I love the atmosphere of this team. I love the way everybody works. I love the business-like mindset where you just come in, you go about your business, you don't make excuses, you don't complain, you just work and win. Know tour job. Do you job.

"I think that's one of the main reasons we're successful. Obviously, there's a massive amount of talent both already existing, and that we brought in. But I think it's more the attitude and the culture that's been built here. That is why we're successful."