Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green discussed what went right and wrong in his 2021 season and what the future holds with quarterback Kyler Murray.

After having a career-worst season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green had something to prove in 2021.

Green's first season with the Cardinals saw production as he posted 54 receptions and 848 receiving yards, which were his most yards since 2017.

Unfortunately for Green, his numbers could have been better. Green missed Week 9 due to landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list — the week after failing to turn and catch a Kyler Murray pass, leading to a game-clinching Green Bay Packers interception at the end of the game.

Green spoke to Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke on June 9 and talked about a variety of topics. But first, the seven-time Pro Bowler discussed how many yards he left on the field last season.

"I feel like I should have had 1,000 yards if I took care of business at the end of the season," said Green. "I felt like (in) the first half of the season, I played well and (in the) second half coming back from COVID, I think (it) really hurt me a little bit. Like as I look at it — just like the fatigue factor. And I wasn't as crisp and you know, not as attention to detail. I did like the first eight games. For me, I'm comfortable now and they believed in me."

Comfort is the key word for Green, who feels a lot better in OTAs this season than last year.

"It's night and day from last year," Green said. "I think I'm just more comfortable in this offense."

Green has signed back-to-back one-year deals with Arizona. At the age of 33, Green still has the passion to wake up and play the game of football.

"I still love the game," Green said. "Everybody asks me how long you're gonna play. I'm going to play until I don't love it anymore . . . But if you still love coming out preparing, then I think you've got a long time. I still love playing the game."

The Cardinals lost in the 2021 playoffs to the reigning Super-Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams after finishing 11-6. In order to get better, Green wants to see more communication between Murray and himself.

"(There) can't be (a) middleman," Green said. "It's got to be (us) face to face . . . Because this is his team . . . It's for him to talk to us . . . We all have to communicate as one . . . We have to be face to face and we have to communicate. This is the only way we're gonna win. That's the only way we're gonna take the next step. And that's the only way he's (Murray) gonna take that next step."

When it's all said and done, Green is confident with the Cardinals' offense and it starts with Murray.

He said, "I think it's going to be great. K1 (Murray) is a top-five quarterback. You can't win without a great quarterback in this league. It's just what it is and we have a great quarterback and I think we can do some special things with him."

Entering his 12th season in the NFL, Green was asked "How much is left to finish your career?"

Green answered, saying, "Championships. Playing meaningful games. That's how your legacy is built is playing in big games, man. And this is what drives me every year to try to get to that."