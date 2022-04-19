The Cardinals began their voluntary offseason strength and conditioning program Tuesday, and defensive end J.J. Watt described it as a time when players can work on what they can control.

"I'll look at this current moment for building as good of an athlete as you can be," Watt said. "I think you are trying to get bigger, you're trying to get faster, trying to get stronger, more flexible."

The training program is the first team-based offseason activity, with rookie minicamp after next week's draft and then Organized Team Activities to follow.

The Cardinals have not been able to participate in the voluntary pre-draft workouts due to the pandemic over the past two offseasons, and certain players will continue training away from the team.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and several veterans were reportedly not present, something NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted has been the plan for weeks.

Murray is in a contract dispute, with the most recent development being agent Erik Burkhardt reportedly pulling an initial proposal. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero tweeted last week that he would be surprised to see Murray play under his current deal.

Watt and running back James Conner said Murray not being at the facility Tuesday was not something to worry about.

"No big deal," Conner said. "The guys who come here are just gonna work. He'll be good, we know he's working.

"It's just strength and conditioning; it's all good."

Watt said all he needs from Murray is to show up and play well in Week 1.

That said, the two veterans have enjoyed being back and seeing their teammates. For Conner, the workouts presented a chance to see some warmer weather and work with the training staff.

Watt has been working out at the Cardinals facility for most of the offseason thus far, and he said he's looking forward to seeing more of his teammates throughout the offseason.

"I've been here all offseason and been in here every single day with some of the guys and with (strength coach) Buddy (Morris) and with the trainers," Watt said. "So it's been great. I've really enjoyed being down here. I've really enjoyed my time here in Arizona and really looking forward to the rest of the offseason to having more of the guys back and to just work."

Rookie minicamp starts May 13 and OTAs begin May 23.