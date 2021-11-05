Cardinals to Miss Three Assistant Coaches for 49ers Game After Positive COVID Tests

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    COVID Cardinals: Three Assistant Coaches Out  After Testing Positive

    Three assistant coaches for the Cardinals will miss the 49ers game after testing positive for COVID-19.
    The "COVID Cardinals" moniker didn't get any help in alleviating its stigma on Friday, as the Arizona Cardinals had three assistant coaches test positive: Special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin.

    The Cardinals also currently have wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Demetrius Harris on the list. 

    Arizona now enters intensive protocols with five members of the organization testing positive for COVID. This is the second time this season that has happened. It also comes during a week in which the organization mandated mask-wearing for all employees inside the building after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron tested positive because the team was in Artizona the week before.

    According to figures compiled by Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, 22 players have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since rookies reported on July 23. Guard Justin Pugh, wide receiver Andy Isabella and tight end Darrell Daniels have been on the list twice.

    The Cardinals now have had five members of their coaching staff test positive for the virus, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner missed the team's victory in Cleveland while in COVID protocols. Kingsbury was cleared to return on the morning of the home game against Houston in Week 7, while Turner was back at practice two days earlier. 

    Arizona has proven capable of winning without multiple members of their coaching staff already, yet a divisional opponent (that the Cardinals have already played once this season) may be a different story. 

    Earlier this season, Kingsbury told media members that the team was 100% vaccinated. However, Arizona has struggled mightily with avoiding the virus since training camp started. With the newest additions, the Cardinals have now had a combined 27 players and coaches that have either been placed on the reserve/COVID list or tested positive since July. Five of the players are no longer with the team.

    The Cardinals will now see if any more positive tests arrive prior to their road trip to San Francisco. Arizona takes on the 49ers Sunday at 2:25 pm Arizona time.

