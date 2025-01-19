Cardinals Boost Pass Rush in New Mock Draft
ARIZONA -- Mock draft season is officially underway for the Arizona Cardinals, who own the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That's the first of five picks for the Cardinals, who currently do not own their selections in either the sixth or seventh round due to previous trades.
Arizona still can add some premier talent in the first five rounds, and that's exactly what they did in Pro Football Network's most recent mock draft - especially when it comes to bolstering their pass rush.
With their first pick, the Cardinals nabbed Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton:
"Scourton is one of the youngest players in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but don’t let that fool you into thinking he’s raw. The young pass rusher put on some unnecessary weight at Texas A&M (Mike Elko seems to like them thick) and in turn was less explosive, and dominant, in 2024," wrote PFN.
"However, the young rusher has an arsenal of pass-rush moves that could make many NFL veterans blush, and losing 10-15 pounds to play around 265 should unleash a truly devastating exterior rusher who also just so happens to be a consistent run defender to boot."
In the second round, the Cardinals again injected their front seven with talent after selecting Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams.
"There were none and have been no such inconsistencies with Williams over the past two seasons. Although Williams hasn’t developed into a true three-down threat, he is one of the most consistent run defenders we’ve seen over the past few cycles," wrote PFN.
"He’s quick-witted, powerful, and energetic against the run while providing a bit as a pass rusher when he really pins his ears back."
The rest of Arizona's mock from Pro Football Network:
Third round: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
"Watching the Utah State offense in 2024 will make the most sane individual put their head through drywall. Royals was subjected to five-yard routes and manufactured screens almost exclusively this season, but he showed enough in 2023 to command Day 2 attention as a three-level threat."
Fourth round: Ricky White, WR, UNLV
Fifth round: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida