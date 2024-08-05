Cardinals Bring CB in for Workout
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals brought in cornerback Delonte Hood for a workout, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson on Twitter/X:
" #Cardinals working out Delonte Hood, per a league source. Hood recently worked out for Patriots. Previously with #Broncos"
Hood first entered the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. After being released ahead of final roster cuts, Hood signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos later in December of that year before being released in late August of 2023.
Hood played in the UFL this past season for the Arlington Renegades.
To date, Hood doesn't have any registered stats in a professional game. He's set to turn 24-years-old this coming October and is 6-1, 195 lbs.
The Cardinals have a plethora of young cornerbacks to work with, so perhaps Arizona is either eying a replacement for a potential injury (Max Melton didn't participate during the Red/White practice and Kei'Trel Clark has missed the last three practices - both have unknown ailments).
Other than Melton/Clark, the Cardinals have fresh faces such as Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas, Jaden Davis and Elijah Jones - all of whom have one year or less experience in the NFL.
That's under the guidance of free agent signing Sean Murphy-Bunting - so there's not exactly a ton of room on the depth chart for a new face.
We'll ultimately see if the Cardinals kick the tires on Hood, though it's an interesting workout nonetheless.