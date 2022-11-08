Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has always been filled with passion.

You don't reach the heights that he has (four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro nods) without playing with some fire within.

Baker is one of many leaders on the Cardinals, and thus far, their 3-6 record has reflected poorly on the talent they currently possess.

HBO's Hard Knocks series is following Arizona for an in-season installment, giving fans a behind the scenes look at what the Cardinals have endured throughout the course of the regular season.

The Cardinals tweeted out a small snippet of Baker, presumably speaking to the team after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Budda Baker Gives Passionate Speech in Hard Knocks Preview

Hard Knocks is set to preview on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8:00 p.m. Arizona time.

