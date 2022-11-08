Skip to main content

Budda Baker Gives Passionate Speech in Hard Knocks Preview

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker gave quite the passionate speech during a trailer released for Hard Knocks.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has always been filled with passion. 

You don't reach the heights that he has (four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro nods) without playing with some fire within. 

Baker is one of many leaders on the Cardinals, and thus far, their 3-6 record has reflected poorly on the talent they currently possess. 

HBO's Hard Knocks series is following Arizona for an in-season installment, giving fans a behind the scenes look at what the Cardinals have endured throughout the course of the regular season.

The Cardinals tweeted out a small snippet of Baker, presumably speaking to the team after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Hard Knocks is set to preview on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8:00 p.m. Arizona time.

