Cardinals Prepare for Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers Offense

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker spoke about on the differences between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance ahead of their road trip to San Francisco.

After suffering their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the Arizona Cardinals look to rebound in a divisional road trip to San Francisco, a team they have already defeated once this season.

The Cardinals emerged victorious 17-10 in a tough victory that took all 60 minutes to win. However, round two between the Cardinals and 49ers will feature a handful of changes.

Arizona will be without the presence of defensive end J.J. Watt, while quarterback Kyler Murray, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Rodney Hudson and center/guard Max Garcia have unknown statuses heading into Sunday. In addition, wide receiver A.J. Green is likely out after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Playing on the road with rookie quarterback Trey Lance making his first NFL start, the 49ers will now face Arizona with starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the mix. Garoppolo completed 17 of 29 passes for 322 yards, while also finding the end zone twice as a runner in San Francisco's 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

On Wednesday, the 49ers designated kicker Robbie Gould and tight end George Kittle for return from reserve/injured, while running back Jeff Wilson, on the physically unable to perform list, also returned to practice.

When it comes to a division as tough as the NFC West, those matchups undoubtedly carry more weight. However, for safety Budda Baker and the rest of the Cardinals, the 49ers are merely this week's sole objective.

"Divisional opponents are those games that you definitely want to win, you definitely want to play hard. But each and every week, like we always talk about, it's a 1-0 mentality each and every week," Baker said.

"So this week, we have San Fran, and (we're) just excited for the opportunity to play them for a second time."

Garoppolo last faced the Cardinals in the 49ers 2020 season-opening 24-20 loss and completed 19 of 33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

Baker had high praise for Garoppolo when speaking to the media Wednesday.

"He's a great quarterback. He knows that offense well. Coach (Kyle) Shanahan definitely does a great job with Garoppolo making sure he has all the correct reads," Baker said.

"And he makes all the correct reads. I mean, he's a good quarterback. To me, he does the right thing, he does what he's supposed to do each and every play and (we're) excited to go against him again."

Baker pointed to Lance's rushing abilities as the main difference between game-planning for different quarterbacks in San Francisco.

"The QB run game with San Fran, it was definitely different," Baker said. "(They ran) plays that we've never seen before because he's (Lance) more of a running quarterback. Of course, he can throw as well but he's a young rookie, a guy who (the 49ers) had to plug in so you definitely knew we were going to get some QB run-game (plays), some different type of (quarterback) powers which is definitely different with the QB run game because now there's an extra blocker in the formation.

"So now instead of that one linebacker that has to hammer him (the quarterback), now that linebacker has to probably take on the fullback hole because there's not enough for the run game. Whereas Garoppolo, it's back to their normal run game and the run game that we're accustomed to seeing," Baker said.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes no matter which quarterback is under center for the 49ers, they'll be well equipped thanks to excellent coaching.

"I always think that they're going to be one of the most physical teams you play. (They are) well-coached in all areas," Kingsbury said.

"They play with great passion. And they do things right so it will be a different quarterback, obviously having (George) Kittle back he's one of the best players in the league, is tough. I think whoever Kyle lines up back there, he's gonna do a good job with them and have a good plan."