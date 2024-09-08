Cardinals vs Bills Inactives, Final Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo BIlls have released their list of inactives ahead of their Week 1 matchup:
For the Cardinals, Darren Hall, Jesse Luketa, Jon Gaines, Travis Vokolek and Xavier Weaver are inactive.
Weaver was the only player on Arizona's injury report ruled out. Tip Reiman and Joey Blount will play.
For the Bills, Cole Bishop, Joe Andreessen, Eddie Ulofoshio, Javon Solomon, Sedrick Van-Pran Granger, Ryan Van Demark and Dawuane Smoot are inactive.
Yesterday, Smoot was downgraded from questionable to out.
"Yeah. I love it. I love playing on the road. Honestly, to open the year on the road, I love it. You know, It's going to be awesome for our guys to be in that environment. I love that," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"It's honestly a two-day trip, because we're going there for 48 hours, everyone has a different role. But all of them are important to try to win a game. Our guys have rallied behind that this week and you gotta do your job. You gotta do your job, but it'll be a fun, cool environment Week 1."
Cardinals vs Bills will kick-off at 1:00 PM EST/10:00 AM AZ Time.
