The Arizona Cardinals enter training camp with the cornerback position as one of the most glaring holes on the roster. It's even more apparent following the tragic death of Jeff Gladney, who signed with Arizona in March.

Things are sure to change between the start of training camp and when the roster is cut to 53 players on Aug. 30. Out of the whole roster, cornerback is one of the most likely positions to add insurance and depth. Arizona could bring back former starter Robert Alford, who is still a free agent.

Despite a question-filled cornerback group, there are likely three locks to make the roster.

Locks

Byron Murphy Jr.

Marco Wilson

Antonio Hamilton

The Cardinals currently have Murphy and Wilson as their top two cornerbacks. Arizona's defense allowed 3,645 yards and 30 passing touchdowns, which ranked seventh and tied for 25th, respectively, in the league. It should be noted that eight teams allowed 27, 28 or 29 touchdown passes.

There is room for optimism concerning Murphy, who is heading into a contract year. He started strong in 2021, but cooled off and earned a 62.1 PFF coverage grade.

Meanwhile, Wilson had rookie lapses last season as he posted a 47.8 PFF coverage grade. He posted 48 tackles, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 14 games. The fourth-round pick goes into Year 2 with even more responsibility after playing in 83% of the snaps in 2021.

Arizona re-signed Hamilton, who played in 17 games and tallied 38 tackles and four passes defensed. He's entering his seventh season in the league and it's likely, barring a free-agent addition, that Hamilton will take over the third cornerback spot.

Borderline

Josh Jackson

Christian Matthew

Breon Borders

There will have to be at least two more cornerbacks from the three listed above who will make the 53-man roster. Teams usually keep, at minimum, five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster.

Jackson is the likeliest of the three to make the 53-man roster. The 2019 second-round pick signed with the team in June and has experience in the league.

Borders has some experience, but Matthew was the only cornerback selected by the Cardinals in the 2022 draft. This could be a battle worth watching.

Outside Looking In

Darell Baker Jr.

Nate Brooks

Jace Whittaker

Whittaker has the most experience as a Cardinal of the three listed. He's going into his third professional season and has bounced between the active roster and practice squad since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Baker is a 2022 undrafted free agent who tested well at his Pro Day, finishing with a 4.43 40 time and a 41.5-inch vertical.

Brooks hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2020 and is heading into his fourth season in the NFL.