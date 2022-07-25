The edge rusher position will arguably be one of the most important topics heading into the Cardinals' regular season. This will be the first season since 2014 without Pro Bowler Chandler Jones, who had 10.5 sacks last season and is the franchise's all-time leader in that category.

Markus Golden headlines the group as the 30-year-old posted a team-high 11 sacks in 2021. He's entering his final season of a two-year, $5 million contract.

As for the rest of the group? It's a bit up in the air. Arizona didn't sign a veteran pass rusher to replace Jones.

Still, there are four other locks to make the 53-man roster, but those four will be in a heated battle to gather starting reps.

Locks

Devon Kennard

Dennis Gardeck

Cameron Thomas

Myjai Sanders

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will be given the task to rotate and scheme with the pass-rushing depth on the roster. It also happens to be a unit that has a collection of veterans and youth.

Kennard, 31, is the oldest of the pass rushers on the outside. Yet, Kennard hasn't been used as a pass rusher since he arrived in Arizona. He's had less than 400 snaps in each of the last two seasons and has totaled three sacks in that time span.

Gardeck is fully back from the ACL injury he suffered in 2020, the same year he accumulated seven sacks in just 94 defensive snaps. Gardeck played 14 games in 2021, but never seemed to get going. The Cardinals still believe in Gardeck as the team signed the 27-year-old to a three-year deal worth $10 million this offseason.

On a July 22 edition of Cardinals Flight Plan, Joseph said he believes Jones' exit will give Gardeck more playing time on the edge.

"Losing (Chandler Jones), he's going to have more turns," Joseph said. "I'm expecting Dennis to get back (to) what he did two years ago."

Thomas and Sanders make up the final two locks. Both were third-round draft picks this year and can help the Cardinals in the present and future.

Thomas had 11.5 sacks with San Diego State in 2021 and was drafted ahead of Sanders. He was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and was an AP All-American. The 267-pound Thomas is a physical rusher who also ranked fourth in the FBS in tackles for loss at 20.5.

Despite posting 2.5 sacks in 2021, Sanders put together 80-plus pass-rushing grades for the Cincinnati Bearcats in each of the past three seasons. He also totaled 13.5 sacks over his final three years.

With Thomas and Sanders in a competition, Kennard is open to helping the young players out while also competing for a starting role.

“I’m very confident in my own ability, so I don’t mind grabbing a young guy and teaching him everything I know,” Kennard said. “But when we go out on the field, we’re still competing for the same job.

Borderline

Victor Dimukeje

Dimukeje made the 53-man roster last season and has the chance to do the same in 2022. The 2021 sixth-round pick can play on special teams and also operate as Golden's backup.

Outside Looking In

Jesse Luketa

Jessie Lemonier

The Cardinals drafted Luketa with their second seventh-round pick this year. Arizona claimed Lemonier off of waivers from the Detroit Lions. He played seven games with the Lions last season and had 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

It will be hard to see either player make the 53-man roster. Luketa will try to make a name for himself on special teams, but Dimukeje has more experience.

There's a chance for either player to make the practice squad.