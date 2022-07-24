The return of Rodney Hudson at center for the Arizona Cardinals solidified four of five starting offensive line spots.

The outlier is right guard, where now-New York Giant Max Garcia started when healthy during the second half of last season.

The Prime Competitors

Justin Murray

Josh Jones

Will Hernandez

Outside shots

Sean Harlow

Lecitus Smith

Marquis Hayes

The Cardinals have added names to the competition during the offseason, while Josh Jones and Justin Murray are returners who were in the same battle a year ago.

The most experienced newcomer is Will Hernandez, who spent the last four years with the Giants and played under Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler at UTEP.

He signed a one-year deal during the offseason.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim singled out those three players when talking about the position battle during an appearance on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

"We have a number of options," Keim said. "I feel like we're pretty deep on the offensive line. Just got to keep continue to get better."

Arizona also drafted a pair of guards this year in Virginia Tech's Lecitus Smith and Oklahoma's Marquis Hayes.

Jones won the right guard spot entering the season last year, but he fell out of the starting mix late in the season. He struggled with penalties, committing 10 in 17 games.

He enters Year 3 in the NFL at 25 years old after getting drafted as a tackle.

"Josh has done a lot of good things, particularly his ability to play inside and out, play tackle and guard," Keim said. "He certainly looked good this spring."

Murray started one game in 2021, but missed most of the season with a back injury. He took over the right guard job down the stretch of the 2020 campaign after starting 12 games at right tackle in 2019.

The 29-year-old has the most experience playing in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's system.

Hernandez has started every game in three of four seasons since the Giants selected him in the second round in 2018. He played 95% of offensive snaps last year, exclusively at right guard, although he was the left guard during his first three seasons.

He is the heaviest player on the team at 335 pounds, even bigger than defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

For whatever it's worth, Hernandez was present recently on a social media graphic distributed by the team with Arizona's other starting offensive linemen.

Smith and Hayes got plenty of experience against big-school competition, as both were three-year starters.

Arizona, though, has not had a rookie start consistently on the offensive line since center Mason Cole in 2018.



Harlow is another returner who found a backup role last season. He started five games filling in at left guard and center, but did not take a snap on the right side of the line.

The Cardinals' offensive line was largely in flux last year due to injuries and cases of COVID-19. Jones and Murray have experience in multiple positions, which could help fill out the depth chart.

D.J. Humphries at left tackle, Justin Pugh at left guard, Hudson at center and Kelvin Beachum at right tackle are the returning starters from last year.