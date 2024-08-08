Cardinals Camp Highlights: Top Pick Shines, Fight Breaks Out
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their final open practice at State Farm Stadium ahead of their preseason debut against the New Orleans Saints (Saturday, Aug. 10).
The final practice in front of fans perfectly encapsulated the second training camp under head coach Jonathan Gannon, as Marvin Harrison Jr. again dominated the show while things got a little chippy in the trenches:
Highlights
The fight happened between OL Keith Ismael and DL Myles Murphy about halfway through the video. While we didn't exactly capture the first moment, we did get the aftermath - you can read more about that here.
On the outside, both Harrison and Michael Wilson look to bolster Kyler Murray's attack moving into 2024. Earlier today offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spoke on both weapons:
“They’re both bigger players who move well, who change direction well, who have impressive ball skills. They’re good route runners, I think they understand and study the game really well. In a lot of ways, they’re similar players. The nice part, to me, is both of them move around the formation… would certainly expect that to continue, and I think that’s what makes them difficult and dynamic.”
Thursday will see the Cardinals have their final practice, though it will be closed for fans with only the first 20 minutes of practice available for reporting. Friday will likely be a walk-through with the preseason opener on Saturday.