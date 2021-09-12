Cardinals Carrying a Different Swagger After Season Opening Victory

The Arizona Cardinals not only won Sunday's game in convincing fashion, but they were having fun while doing it.

All week, the Arizona Cardinals listened.

They listened to talk of how great the Tennessee Titans were. Media asked a plethora of questions regarding how the team would handle the running ability of Derrick Henry, while also being reminded of talented receivers such as A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

The praise for their opponent was warranted; the Titans possess a roster that's proven themselves capable of making runs in the postseason, and are rightfully favored to again be a playoff team.

Yet the story lines heading into Arizona's first game of the 2021 season predominantly surrounded their opponent, despite a considerable amount of talent littered across the Cardinals' depth chart.

Arizona heard those doubts loud and clear, walking into Nissan Stadium as underdogs against the team they were asked so much about after each practice.

They walked out as convincing winners.

The Cardinals dominated throughout the game despite an opening drive that consisted of four penalties, stalling momentum and settling for a Matt Prater field goal.

From there, it was smooth sailing for a Cardinals offense that put up nearly 40 points and consistently moved the ball up and down the field. Arizona's defense didn't let the offense have all the fun, as J.J. Watt, Chandler Jones, Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Simmons ensured the Titans would have difficulty finding success.

The Cardinals won convincingly, yet it wasn't their performance on the scoreboard that left a lasting impression. It was their body language while doing so.

Quarterback Kyler Murray flashed the ball up for everybody to see on a quarterback keeper, which resulted in an easy touchdown for Murray.

Safety Budda Baker was seen on the broadcast playfully taunting the Titans crowd early in the game after a pass breakup. Murphy let wide receiver Julio Jones know he was still there after every incomplete pass. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins let just about every Titans defensive back know who he was after each magnificent grab. After a fifth sack from Jones, the edge rusher (seeking a new contract) spilled imaginary dollar bills out of his palm.

These aren't your father's Cardinals. The 2021 version of Arizona's squad features a group that oozes confidence and swagger, two important elements that bleed from the locker room onto the field.

That was evident on Sunday, as Arizona shocked just about everyone watching, including their own fan base.

Don't plan the Super Bowl parade quite yet. There's still a long journey ahead for the Cardinals, as the team is only a mere 1-0. However, there's a different feeling and vibe about this team that was absent in previous years.