Chandler Jones Speaks About Rebounding From COVID

One of the best pass-rushers in the league was blocked by a positive COVID test for multiple weeks.

It's not very often where Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones is stopped. The perennial pass-rusher consistently finds himself in opposing backfields for the Cardinals, establishing his presence as one of the top sack artists in the NFL on a yearly basis.

After a five-sack game to begin the season, it appeared Jones was on pace to reach astronomical numbers.

Yet, Jones was quickly brought back down to earth, thanks in part to a positive COVID test on Oct. 13 that saw him miss two games, both victories against the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

Jones, who was recently activated from the reserve/COVID list prior to the loss to the Green Bay Packers, spoke to media members on Friday and dived into his experience being sick at home.

"I feel good. I feel really good. I'm still getting my taste and smell back, and I just had a stomach bug that was kind of benign, it came and went. But other than that I'm just still trying to get my taste and smell," Jones said.

Jones played 62 snaps (85%) against the Packers, recording one tackle and one pass defensed. Jones says he was simply eager to get back on the field after missing so much time.

"There was nothing like getting that first game back honestly; you can only simulate a game by actually going through a game," Jones said.

"That (Texans) game that I missed, I had actually simulated a game over here at the facility. There's nothing like a game. You have pads on, you have a helmet on. You lose a little bit of weight from COVID (and) your biggest thing is trying to gain that weight back, trying to get muscle mass back and you can't put it on in two days, it takes a little bit of time."

Jones revealed he had lost seven pounds during his bout with COVID, but has gained all but two back to his frame. His simulated game came on a Sunday with two members of the team, who he graciously thanked in his press conference.

"I had about 50 reps of just movement. Two of the guys on the team were nice enough to take their Sunday off where they usually sit and watch football. They took their Sunday off and they met me here and I literally just went through drills," Jones said.

"We had bags, I ran hoops, and I did 50 different reps which is pretty much a game: 50 to 60 plays depending on what team you're playing. We just did movements, I pushed sled, I did pass rush and it was good for me, it gave me confidence because think about when you sit on the couch and you're not moving, you're just drinking, eating soup and sandwiches. After a while, when you go out there to go against grown men (that are) 300 pounds, that's a toll.

"You kind of feel a little weak at first. But like I said, I'm glad that we got that and we got the Green Bay game out of the way to kind of set those bearings. So I'm excited that we're at the halfway point for the season. And this is like the check mark for me. I know we got a bye coming up. But for me, that was my checkmark, and it's a good time to regroup."

When asked if Jones was frustrated by being limited at home, his answer spewed a few chuckles in the press room.

"Well I know I had to get negative tests in order to play, frustrating isn't the word that I will want to use to describe how I felt," Jones said.

"But I will say that first game that I missed, the Cleveland Browns game, when I actually watched that game and I saw how long Baker Mayfield was holding the ball and not to look back but I'm like 'sheesh'. I almost swore.

"OK, you know what, I will use frustrated. I was frustrated," said Jones with a chuckle.

Next up for Jones? Tackle Trent Williams and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers offense. Williams is highly regarded around the league for his pass-protection abilities, yet Jones fancies his chances against any matchup on a weekly basis.

He said, "Honestly, I'm very confident and that's week in and week out. I never shy away from any matchups, you know, this guy has longer arms or he's faster than me. I feel like to be a successful pass rusher in this league or a defensive player, you have to have a lot of confidence," Jones said.

"I truly believe that I match up well against their offensive line in general and that's just how I build each and very week, not just the 49ers, but you have to carry that kind of confidence in order to play well."

Confidence will be needed wherever the Cardinals can get it on Sunday, as the team is already down defensive end J.J. Watt and may be without quarterback Kyler Murray.

However, Jones appears all but ready to once again display his pass-rush prowess and potentially cause problems for the 49ers offense come Sunday.