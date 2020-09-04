Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray makes a move up the right side.

He gets behind a line of defense and is in prime position to achieve victory. The defense moves to stop him, but Murray’s experience and expertise are too much to handle. He scores.

Though, not in the way you're probably thinking. Murray earns checkmate with the opposing king trapped, doomed to get captured by a knight or a rook. The chess champion of the locker room prevails.

Murray has a history with the game that dates back to elementary school, and that knowledge has evidently stayed with him. Earlier in training camp, he defeated Cardinals' 17-year wideout Larry Fitzgerald and took to Twitter to gloat.

Chess has caught on throughout the team this training camp.

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield said Wednesday that he was taught to play this summer by Fitzgerald.

Back at camp, Sherfield said their so-to-speak chess club consists of several players like tight end Dan Arnold, halfbacks D.J. Foster, Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds, receiver Christian Kirk, defensive lineman Zach Allen, Fitzgerald and Murray.

And they know their chess.

"Everybody is using strategic moves," Sherfield said. "Nobody is really winging it. I would say the guys that just picked it up this camp are having a hard time because it is a game that you have to learn, you have to grow, you have to play for a while. You have to get beat a couple of times to know how to move to the next game. A lot of guys really know how to play."

What the team’s fascination with chess has brought is a way to bond and also focus on something other than football during an abnormal year.

It is an outlet that keeps the competitive juices flowing.

Kirk talked Thursday about the team’s competitive nature and how his teammates bring that to the chess board.

"Everybody is so competitive that you have got to be confident in this locker room," Kirk said. "Everybody has a little trash talk. Some of the louder guys, I have got to put Chase and Trent out there just because I am around them all. [Fitzgerald] too, especially when we start playing chess. Kyler is really good at chess as well. Everybody is competing at something different every time I look up, whether it is in the locker room, the lunch room or outside of here playing video games. It brings great team continuity with one another and it is a fun atmosphere."

Several team members discussed this camp that they stayed connected this summer by playing videos games when they could not be together. Now that they are back, chess is a new activity for the Cardinals to hone in on to escape the gridiron together for a little while each day.