Cardinals, Bears Release First Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears have revealed their first injury report ahead of Week 9.
The Cardinals physically practiced on Wednesday while Chicago just had a walk-through, so their report simply is just estimated participation levels.
For the Cardinals, Kelvin Beachum (groin) and Darius Robinson (calf) were non participants on Wednesday. Beachum was spotted off to the side during the open portion of practice while Robinson was not present.
Beachum - who has been dealing with his groin injury for weeks now - typically has not practiced on the first day of the week, though he's only missed one game due to the ailment.
Robinson began the season on injured reserve with a calf injury and has practiced just once this year.
Naquan Jones (thigh), Roy Lopez (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee) were all limited today.
Williams had his 21 day practice window opened as the Cardinals look to welcome him back from injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 1.
Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) was a full participant. He has dealt with the neck injury since Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Bears had five players estimated as non-participants in their walk-through: Kiran Amegadjie (calf), Jaquan Brisker (concussion), Kyler Gordon (hamstring), Braxton Jones (knee) and Montez Sweat (shin).
Ryan Bates (shoulder) and Teven Jenkins (knee) were limited while Larry Borom (ankle) was a full participant.