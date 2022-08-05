Cardinals running backs coach, James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery on May 25, according to a report from ESPN.

Saxon is being charged in Indianapolis with a Level 6 felony for an alleged assault in front of a child younger than 16 years old. The assistant coach is also facing a Class A misdemeanor charge.

The alleged incident occurred on May 7 at a Costco in the Indianapolis area and continued to a woman's house where Saxon was involved in a physical altercation in front of the woman's two children.

ESPN reported that Saxon pushed the woman repeatedly, which led to the woman falling into a garage door. The woman claims that Saxon said, “You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now.”

The Cardinals responded to ESPN that they are looking into the matter.

Saxon faces six months to 2.5 years in prison and a possible fine of $10,000 for the Level 6 felony charge. The Class A misdemeanor has a maximum of one year in prison and a potential fine of $5,000.

The Cardinals began their training camp in late July, and Saxon has been present.

A trial date will be set on Aug. 25 during an attorney conference. Saxon's case is currently in a holding pattern until the conference.

On May 25, Saxon had a warrant for his arrest issued, but it was recalled on June 8. The Cardinals coach posted $2,000 bail. On June 15, Saxon was given a restraining order and issued a GPS monitoring device that was removed on July 21, per ESPN.

Saxon joined the Cardinals in 2019 along with first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury.