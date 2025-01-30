Cardinals Coach Could Miss Cowboys Job
The Arizona Cardinals could very well hang on to one of their top assistants in OL coach Klayton Adams.
Adams was reportedly a frontrunner for the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator job, though a recent report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says the organization could look to pivot in a different direction.
"#Cowboys are considering former #Browns OC Ken Dorsey for their offensive coordinator position, per source. Interview to be determined but logistics being discussed," Fowler wrote on X.
Dallas recently hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach, and Adams was considered to be a top candidate per Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr yesterday:
"Sources tell @theMMQB that the Cowboys interviewed Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams for offensive coordinator yesterday. Adams is considered a top candidate for the job and was a key architect in Arizona's top 10 running game this year."
Adams has been a key piece of Arizona's rushing attack since being brought on by Jonathan Gannon in the 2023 offseason.
The Cardinals have established themselves as one of the top teams in terms of running the ball under Adams' watch, and despite an offensive line dealing with numerous injuries through 2024, Arizona was able to maintain their ability to move the ball on the ground.
The Cardinals have already lost a handful of assistant coaches this offseason.
Inside linebackers coach Sam Siefkes joined Virginia Tech as their defensive coordinator while defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc was reportedly relieved of his duties.
The jury is still out on Adams' fate with Dallas, but the Cowboys exploring other options after interviewing the Cardinals' o-line coach could be a good sign for continuity in the desert moving into 2025.