Former Cardinals Coach Staying Put With Commanders
Former Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury was a hot name around the 2025 coaching carousel, though it appears he'll remain with the Washington Commanders for another season.
Rather than fielding potential head coach interviews during Washington's playoff run, Kingsbury opted to focus on the team's postseason until it came to an end.
When the dust settled on the Commanders' season after the NFC championship, only one job remained - as all but the New Orleans Saints have found their next head coach.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz - who knows the coach fairly well - says Kingsbury will bypass the New Orleans opportunity and remain in Washington for another season:
"#Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury — despite interest from the #Saints and other teams — has decided to stay in Washington for a second season following a remarkable turnaround that saw the team go from 4 wins to an NFC Championship appearance," Schultz posted on social media.
"His return ensures continuity for the Commanders’ offense heading into 2025. Kingsbury will be a top HC candidate again next year, but the opportunity in Washington was too good to walk away from now.
"Kliff Kingsbury made it known he wouldn’t interview with other teams during the Commanders’ playoff run, recognizing the magic of the season unfolding. He cherished every moment in Washington, watching the team grow together, and found it too difficult to walk away after just one year."
Kingsbury is still being paid head coach money by the Cardinals after being fired at the conclusion of the 2022 season. With many opportunities dwindling during Washington's playoff run, it's easy to see why Kingsbury would want to return to the Commanders for another season.
On top of making his prior salary, the Commanders are projected to have $87 million in cap space this offseason and return a very talented and young team.
The future is fairly bright in Washington, and it appears Kingsbury's going to stick around to see if the Commanders can't have another magical season.