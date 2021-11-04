Cardinals Confident in Colt McCoy if Needed

When it comes to quarterbacks in the NFL who have yet to throw a pass in the regular season, none may be better than Arizona Cardinals passer Colt McCoy.

That's at least the opinions of his teammates, as McCoy has garnered nothing short of rave reviews since signing with the team in the offseason. McCoy is on his fifth team since being selected as a third-round pick in the 2010 draft, spending time as a backup after just two years starting in Cleveland.

McCoy's experience has been vital in the growth of quarterback Kyler Murray, who leans on McCoy's expertise and overall knowledge of the game.

With Murray on the injury report (ankle) for the Week 9 road trip to San Francisco, the Cardinals may very well need to lean on McCoy come Sunday.

That's just fine in the eyes of McCoy's teammates, despite McCoy starting only five games in the last six seasons.

"Obviously Kyler is a phenomenal football player; he's gonna be missed out there," tight end Zach Ertz said Thursday. "Our anticipation is that he's going to do everything he can to play. But we got a lot of confidence in Colt.

"In the NFL injuries happen, guys are going to miss a game here and there. (The) next guy's got to stand up and Colt's been working his butt off this week on the practice field in case he does have to go and does have to be the quarterback. We got a lot of confidence in Colt just based on him being in the league this long. You see it out there each and every day why he's a really good quarterback. So we got a lot of confidence in him and we'll be ready for whoever plays."

Murray, who has yet to miss a game in his NFL career, spoke to the media on Wednesday and said his ankle wouldn't get in the way of ultimately protecting himself on the field.

“If I have to (run), I have to. But at the same time, there’s a difference between running and protecting yourself,” said Murray. “You can’t just be a sitting duck in the pocket, so we’ll take it one day at a time.”

The chances of either quarterback becoming a sitting duck may be smaller with center Rodney Hudson on the field, as Hudson was designated to return from reserve/injured on Wednesday and could potentially play this week. Hudson was spotted at practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Yet, it's not just offensive players that have confidence in McCoy. Outside linebacker Markus Golden pinged his previous experience with McCoy in New York as a token of faith.

"I played with Colt in New York (with the Giants) and I know how he goes every day, man, and this guy's more focused than anybody I've ever seen. Every day you would think he was starting and I was able to play with him in New York and playing with him in Arizona this season has been the same thing," said Golden.

"So even if he has to play you know he got to be prepared. He's a professional, he's going to come to work every day and he's going to do everything on Sunday if he has to play. He will do everything he can to win us that game."

Golden said McCoy has been a mentor for young quarterbacks before he arrived to Arizona, as a young Daniel Jones once also used McCoy as a pillar.

"I've seen him with a young quarterback before," Golden said. "I was with him when Daniel Jones was a young quarterback in New York. He would help Daniel Jones out a lot, he was always with him. I see the same thing with him and Kyler, they sit by each other all the time. They're always talking and going over stuff, and I feel like that's how Colt is.

"He's a great leader and he's always looking to help out the young guys and that's why I said if he gets his shot (and) if he has to play, then I know he'll be ready."

Looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Cardinals will be fully focused on finding the win column once again. Whether Murray plays or not will likely come down to the wire, but Arizona remains confident in McCoy's ability should his number be dialed.

"We really like what Colt McCoy has brought as a backup quarterback," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week.

"He's played a lot in this league, he has great knowledge and has some great weapons around him in this system. (McCoy) did a great job in training camp executing the system and I feel like we're in good hands. You don't want to lose No. 1 (Murray), there's no question, but I feel like we have the right guy here that they can go on and find ways to win."