Corey Peters Speaks About Stopping Browns Rushing Attack

The Cardinals have quite the task ahead of them in Cleveland.

The Arizona Cardinals are known for their offensive firepower, with superstars such as quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading a talented offensive group that's scored over 30 points in all but one game this season.

Yet the Cardinals boast a fairly strong defense as well, ranking as just one of six teams in the NFL to allow fewer than 20 points per game to opponents. With a deep secondary and elite pass-rush options such as outside linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive end J.J. Watt, the Cardinals rank eighth in the NFL for pass defense, allowing just 214 yards per game.

The Achilles heel for Arizona? Stopping the run. The Cardinals rank 28th in the league when it comes to limiting rushers, allowing an average of 139 yards per game on the ground. Arizona's 5.4 yards per carry is the second most in the NFL only behind the Chargers at 5.6.

On deck next? A road trip to Cleveland, where the Browns dominate the running game better than anybody in the league. Cleveland currently ranks first in rushing attempts (175), yards per carry (5.4), yards per game (187.6) and rushing touchdowns (12).

In their Sunday loss to the Chargers, running backs Nick Chubb (21-161-7.7) and Kareem hunt (12-61-5.1) combined for 222 rushing yards and 6.7 per attempt. Hunt had two rushing touchdowns and Chubb one that was for 52 yards.

Peters Speaks About Browns Rushing Attack

Behind a stellar offensive line, Chubb and Hunt have formed the best running back duo in the league. Chubb churns out yards in a true, old-fashioned manner thanks to his tough running whereas Hunt offers a true dynamic as a pass-catching running back.

Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters spoke with media members on Wednesday, and first touched on the similarities between preparing for two rush-heavy teams in the Browns and Titans, who the team successfully stopped in Week 1.

"I think it's a similar concept. Obviously, with the Titans coming out of camp, we'd been preparing for them for awhile really, just talking about them little by little. So this is a little bit of a different challenge," said Peters.

"They (Cleveland) have a really good offensive line and two good backs, and a coaching staff that believes in the stats in the run game. It's one of our main focuses this week, so it's gonna be a big challenge for us."

Chubb already has 523 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the year, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Hunt, with five rushing touchdowns on just 55 carries opposed to Chubb's 90, also leads the Browns in receptions (17) with 149 yards.

It's a tall task for the Cardinals defense, and Peters says it's a priority for the defensive front every week.

He said, "Just from a defensive line perspective, the first thing we always talk about is the run defense just because obviously (if) the team is unable to run the ball, (we're) making them one-dimensional, (it) helps us a lot.

"We have really good pass-rush groups too. So trying to get teams in third-and-long situations where our pass rushers can really just pin their ears back and turn it loose (will be important), as opposed to third-and-2 situations where it's still kind of a run/pass situation. We obviously talked a lot about the rush defense, and we've struggled some this year.

"So we've talked about it (stopping the run) probably even more than we normally do. Obviously this week it's at the top of the list of most important things we need to do."

Surprisingly, the only 100-yard rusher against Arizona this season was Dalvin Cook's 131 yards in Week 2. Last week in the win over San Francisco, rookie quarterback Trey Lance gashed Arizona's defense for 89 yards on 16 carries despite the team mostly shut down the 49ers running backs. Elijah Mitchell did have 43 yards on nine carries (4.8 average).

Peters says despite the 150 yards rushing allowed, the defense gave a strong effort.

"I think last week it may not have showed up as far as the numbers are concerned, but I think we played pretty physical," he said. "I was pleased with the effort, especially from a defensive line perspective. Our young guys I feel like are coming along well and really understanding what we're trying to get done. Obviously, it's a work in progress.

"We still got to continue to work hard to get where we need to be, but I think we're moving in the right direction."

It's no secret what the recipe for success will be against Cleveland on Sunday, nor is it a question on where the Cardinals need to improve defensively. Peters (and the rest of the defense) look forward to another challenge when the team travels to Cleveland.

"Well, I think with just players in general, it's not often that you find somebody that has all the tools, and Nick Chubb is a powerful guy. He's got good speed, he's got good balance, good vision, good understanding of how running the ball works, setting up blocks, and things like that," Peters said.

"So I think that's really the challenge. He's such a well-rounded back that and we got to get a lot of people to him; he breaks a lot of tackles on tape. We really have a lot of respect for both of those running backs. So we know we have our hands full, and it's gonna be a great challenge for us."