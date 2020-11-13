On Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Friday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim didn't have the kindest words for his team's cornerbacks from last Sunday. Typical starters Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) and Byron Murphy Jr. (COVID-19) were out, so a combination of Kevin Peterson, De'Vante Bausby and Jace Whittaker filled in.

"You're starting corner from the beginning of the season Robert Alford, now you're down Dre Kirkpatrick, you're down Murph and you're essentially playing with guys, no disrespect, who are really practice-squad players and they're thrown out there," Keim said. "And you're playing against some good receivers and it's a tough position to be put in."

That issue seems to be close to rectified.

Murphy got cleared Wednesday and will play this weekend. Kirkpatrick was limited in practice throughout the week, but is expected by many within the team to return. Plus, the Cardinals signed 15-year veteran corner Johnathan Joseph earlier this week, and it appears that he will be able to contribute right away in multiple facets.

"The good thing about Johnathan Joseph is he's just not a perimeter corner like Dre," Keim said. "I mean, Johnathan can play the nickel, he can play inside, outside. He has a ton of versatility, really plays well in zone and understanding those concepts. So he's a guy that brings a lot of flexibility for us.

"He's a really good tackler in space, which is something we need out there."

Joseph started six games this year for the Tennessee Titans and had one interception and a forced fumble.

He will be needed for depth as it turns out Prince Amukamara, who has been on Arizona's practice squad since mid-October, is not ready yet. Keim said there's no timetable for him, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury previously said he is working his way back into football shape.

Having versatility in the back end is important for a Cardinals team facing the 7-2 Buffalo Bills this week.

Buffalo scored 44 points last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks with quarterback Josh Allen throwing for 415 yards. The Bills have the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL this year and the top receiver in receptions and yards is Stefon Diggs (Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins was on top of those categories before their bye week).

Having several starting-caliber players ready is vital to stopping them.

"Having Murph back this week and Dre and Pat (Peterson) and adding Johnathan Joseph, I feel good about where we are," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "It feels good to have your guys back and have some experience that Joseph adds to that group."

The safety room also had good news this week, as Budda Baker, the reigning NFC Player of the Month, returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a groin injury. After practice, Kingsbury said he feels strongly that Baker will be ready on Sunday.

The starting safety tandem of Baker and Jalen Thompson returned for the first time since Week 1 last Sunday, so having them and the starting cornerback corps helps out Joseph in many ways.

"It means a lot," Joseph said. "If you're going to play defense in his league these days, secondaries have to be on point. Not just making plays from a physical perspective, but just being on the same page from a mental perspective. And that's the biggest thing that we're stressing; great communication first and then we can make plays on the ball."

Through all the shifting personnel around him, 10-year cornerback Patrick Peterson has been the one constant in the secondary. He has never missed a game because of injury in his career.

This season has been all over the place for the secondary, but he pointed out on Thursday that he's eager to have the full squad ready.

"We're happy to be at our full strength getting Murph back, Dre back," Peterson said. "Now we're getting our guys back and we're right where we need to be to come into this game healthy."